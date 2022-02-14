Mexus Gold US: Mexus Gives An Update On Its Three Properties

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) released a general update on its 3 properties. The Santa Elena project, located 30 kms east of the major gold producer mine La Herradura in Sonora, Mexico, is a private property ranch of 5678 acres. The property consists of 8 mining concessions totaling 2227 acres.

Santa Elena is currently in test capacity producing gold with direct open pit mining, heap leaching, and carbon absorption recovery. Once collected the carbon is shipped to a recovery facility to obtain and complete the final sale of dore. Mining high-grade mineral allows the small capacity to sustain current operations. Mexus is negotiating with a major mining/exploration company to joint venture or complete an exploration option to buy deal. Recent geologic evaluations have turned the Santa Elena into a major exploration target.

The Mabel Project is located 40 kilometers south of the Arizona border at Sasabe and about 80 kms south of the major porphyry copper mines in Arizona and Sonora. The property contains 10 mining concessions totaling 4832 acres. The Mabel was originally a porphyry copper target project but also contains a gold resource which has been intensively drilled and partially measured with more than 600 drill holes. It is estimated that more than 45,000 ounces gold and up to 500,000 ounces of silver are present at shallow depths. Mexus reached an agreement with Irmex mining company, a Mexican corporation. The partner company is making excellent progress at the property as they work to begin a drill program.

Mexus' Ures Scorpio project, about 65 kilometers NE of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, is located within the Sonora-Sinaloa porphyry copper-gold belt and contains 9173 acres. There are 8 concessions which have been partially worked and geologically interpreted as a major 2 kilometer long gold and base metal structure. Trenching and surface sampling assays have been extremely promising and suggests a follow up drilling program. The company will seek to joint venture this property with an exploration company.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

