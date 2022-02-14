Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the sale of its cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp pre-rolls to Californian stores located in Santa Monica, Venice, and West Los Angeles. Sweet Earth had previously sold its hemp pre-rolls, which are marketed under the brand names, Sweet Earth Smooth and Pure America Hemp, exclusively online.

On January 28, 2021, the Company announced the launching of its CBD pre-roll online portal, https://sweetearthsmooth.com. While the Company's online portal merchandises four flavours, retail sales will focus on its two most popular:

Original: Enjoyable flavour of hemp cigarette without any infused flavour. Menthol: Menthol is crushed into the filter and can be released with a gentle squeeze of the filter.

In addition to retail sales expansion in California, Sweet Earth's agent (the "Agent") has launched sales outlets in Tijuana and Mexico City, Mexico. The Company expects further Mexican expansion in approximately six months. The Agent, Paul Greaney, comments, "The California stores first compared the Company's pre-rolls to those of its peers, and subsequently selected Sweet Earth's because of its superior smoothness."

Sweet Earth pre-rolls are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG") and is completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. In addition to the benefits of CBD and CBG, each pre-roll is rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com .

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

