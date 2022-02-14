Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
PR Newswire
14.02.2022 | 15:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Notice of Redemption - 2031 Bonds

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Notice of Redemption - 2031 Bonds

PR Newswire

London, February 14

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

(the "Issuer")

£240,000,000 6.625 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2031

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

(ISIN: XS0109437441)

(the "Bonds")

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

The Issuer hereby notifies the holders of the Bonds that it intends to redeem the Bonds on 16 March 2022 (the "Redemption Date") pursuant to Condition 6(c).

The Bonds will be redeemed at the price determined in accordance with Condition 6(c). The redemption price will be communicated to the holders of the Bonds in advance of the Redemption Date in accordance with Condition 6(c).

This notice is irrevocable and shall oblige the Issuer to redeem the Bonds on the terms set out herein.

Any enquiries to:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
Livingstone House
Chadwick Street
Leeds
LS10 1LJ

Attention:
David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance
Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk

14 February 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
