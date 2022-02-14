Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Notice of Redemption - 2031 Bonds
London, February 14
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
(the "Issuer")
£240,000,000 6.625 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2031
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
(ISIN: XS0109437441)
(the "Bonds")
NOTICE OF REDEMPTION
The Issuer hereby notifies the holders of the Bonds that it intends to redeem the Bonds on 16 March 2022 (the "Redemption Date") pursuant to Condition 6(c).
The Bonds will be redeemed at the price determined in accordance with Condition 6(c). The redemption price will be communicated to the holders of the Bonds in advance of the Redemption Date in accordance with Condition 6(c).
This notice is irrevocable and shall oblige the Issuer to redeem the Bonds on the terms set out herein.
Any enquiries to:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
Livingstone House
Chadwick Street
Leeds
LS10 1LJ
Attention:
David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance
Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk
14 February 2022