Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Deploys $MNS Token on Testnet

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has deployed the $MNS Minosis BEP20 token on Testnet.
$MNS Token:
Marketing Worldwide Corporation ('MWWC'), is pleased to announce that the $MNS token has been successfully deployed on the Testnet late last week as confirmed by our developing partners at BlockchainX (https://blockchainx.tech). $MNS is a BEP20 token, which is the standard for creating tokens on BSC, or using Binance Smart Chain development. The Company chose this platform because of the advantages BSC offers; such as:
- BSC is EVM Compatible (Switch from Ethereum to Binance seamlessly)
- The Ecosystem is aggressively Expanding
- Low Transaction Fees
- High speed performance for mass adoption
- AND... Borderless DeFi (allows bridging and cross-chain conversions)
Source: https://www.antiersolutions.com/what-are-the-advantages-of-using-binance-smart-chain-for-defi-token-development/
