Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Deploys $MNS Token on Testnet

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has deployed the $MNS Minosis BEP20 token on Testnet.

$MNS Token:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ('MWWC'), is pleased to announce that the $MNS token has been successfully deployed on the Testnet late last week as confirmed by our developing partners at BlockchainX (https://blockchainx.tech). $MNS is a BEP20 token, which is the standard for creating tokens on BSC, or using Binance Smart Chain development. The Company chose this platform because of the advantages BSC offers; such as:

Source: https://www.antiersolutions.com/what-are-the-advantages-of-using-binance-smart-chain-for-defi-token-development/

More About the $MNS Token:

$MWWC's Minosis token is a deflationary token used to hedge against hyper-inflation, in order to preserve its value $MNS has coded into the smart contract features that will reduce the circulating supply. See below, some of the $MNS characteristics:

Circulating Supply = 1 Trillion Tokens 1 % Burn BURN - a percentage of every token transaction (buy or sell) is burned by being sent automatically to a dead wallet address, and can typically be found on the bscscan token page under "holders"; hence reducing the circulating supply continuously. 1% Reflections REFLECTIONS - a percentage of every token transaction (buy or sell) is sent as a reward to loyal token holders. This encourages long term investing and token stability as people will see their token count go up over time; increasing the value of their portfolio.

Additional "Tokenomics" will be made public in an upcoming Press Release

$MNS Audit:

Marketing Worldwide has retained Cypher Shield (https://www.cyphershield.tech/) to audit the smart contract for the Minosis $MNS token. This is a 5 to 7 day process that will go through the features and functions of the token; including its tokenomics and wallet addresses to look for inconsistencies or source code issues. When the findings are completed, Cypher Shield will generate a report for our BlockchainX development team to correct and/ or improve on. These types of audits are good for catching minor security flaws or issues that could be of concern to people who wish to invest.

The Company is looking to contract Certik (https://www.certik.com/) and Techrate (https://techrate.org/) for 2 additional audit credentials. 'MWWC' believes that the more validation through 3rd party audits will provide a sense of security in the crypto community. Additionally, there are companies like "Totally A Rug Pull" (TARP) (https://www.totallyarugpull.com/) with their developers @MattMortier and @JustMoonshot that 'MWWC' would like to engage with to do a full smart contract scrub and report as well.

Marketing Worldwide is also considering a full DOX of the development team, which can be utilized through such companies as Doxed Token (DOX) (https://doxedtoken.com/) @DoxedOfficial_ as another offical means of transparency.

$MNS Pre-Sale:

An official launch date has not yet been set for the Minosis token 'pre-sale', but the company 'road map' suggests it will be available in the upcoming weeks. A step by step set of instructions in a future press release will outline "HOW TO BUY", and purchasing tokens from the $MNS 'pre-sale' will be executed on the 'Pancake Swap Exchange' (https://pancakeswap.finance/swap).

The BlockchainX development team is assisting 'MWWC' with the CoinMarketCap (https://coinmarketcap.com/) and CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com/) listings; updates will follow when these applications are submitted under "fast-track" review.

"The $MNS pre-sale will allow large and small investors alike an equal opportunity to purchase tokens, and we are actively working with the BlockchainX development team to put 'anti-bot' and 'anti-whale' safeguards into place to protect the integrity of the launch" stated CEO Jason Schlenk. He continued, "We expect that a successful pre-sale can produce as much as $500,000 in liquidity for the token, which will be locked for a period of 1 year; essentially protecting investors ability to buy and sell the token without being *'honeypotted'."

*A 'Honeypot' is when liquidity is pulled from a token that prevents token buyers from being able to sell or liquidate their position, trapping them in the investment; and, are typically associated with rug pulls or scams.

Minosis.io:

The Minosis website has been updated with a new 'Minosis Token' tab (https://minosis.io/MinosisToken.html), this will be the future home for the $MNS Token. There will be links to download the Whitepaper (business plan), the Token Contract Address, the "Road Map" (a timeline of milestones and events) and information regarding the 'Tokenomics' (the economic features of the token). Below is a sneak peak of the new page framework: