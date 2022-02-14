Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Intersects 56.8 G/T Gold over 0.75 meters Drilling Program at the Jaclyn Main Zone

Golden Promise Gold Project Central Newfoundland
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for the third drill hole (GP-21-151) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property. The drill hole, completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, intersected multiple near-surface gold-bearing intervals including a quartz veined interval with high grade gold, returning 56.8 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.75 meters core length. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
Quartz Veined Interval in GP-21-151 with Visible Gold
(56.9 g/t gold over 0.75 meters core length)
GP-21-151 was drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) in an area of high-grade quartz veins as intersected by Great Atlantic during the 2019 and 2021 drilling programs (see Company website for previous News Releases). GP-21-151 is a definition drill hole, the third hole of the 2021 8-hole drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone. It was drilled between two 2019 drill holes, GP-19-142B and GP-19-144, of which GP-19-144 intersected high-grade gold in a quartz vein (61.35 g/t Au over 2.04 meters core length). GP-21-151 was drilled at an approximate 50-degree dip to the northwest (approximately 350 degrees relative to True North) to further define multiple gold bearing veins in this part of the JMZ. It was drilled to a length of 116 meters.
Quartz Vein in GP-21-151 with Visible Gold (101.4 g/t gold over 0.40 meters core length)
Drill core from GP-21-151 was geologically logged and core samples were cut at the Company's secure facility in central Newfoundland. The gold assays confirm multiple gold bearing intervals including three drill core samples exceeding 5 g/t gold of which one 0.40 meters core length quartz vein sample with visible gold returned 101.4 g/t gold. Significant intercepts (core length) for GP-21-151 are listed in the following table:
Sample No.
From (m)
To (m)
Core Length (m)
Ag (g/t)
Description
518248
33.18
33.63
0.45
0.857
|Mudstone / greywacke / quartz-carbonate veining. Pyrrhotite in veins.
518250
34.10
34.45
0.35
5.160
|Mudstone / greywacke / quartz-carbonate veining. Pyrrhotite in veins.
47.25
48.00
0.75
56.855
|Quartz veined zone with visible gold & sulfides.
|includes:
518259
47.25
47.60
0.35
5.940
|Quartz veined zone with sulfides.
518262
47.60
48.00
0.40
101.406
|Quartz vein with visible gold & sulfides.
518263
48.00
48.45
0.45
0.875
|Mudstone with quartz veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. Pyrite along vein margins.
518265
49.30
49.96
0.66
1.002
|Mudstone with quartz veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. Pyrite along vein margins.
The summer 2021 drilling at the Jaclyn Zone was part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling at this zone. Eight drill holes were completed during the drilling, five holes (GP-21-149 to GP-21-153) at the JMZ and three holes (GP-21-154 to GP-21-156) at the Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ). The objective of drilling at the JMZ was to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The objective of drilling at the JNZ was to further test the gold bearing quartz vein system along projected strike east of historic drilling. The Company continued the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs.
In addition to gold assays received for GP-21-151 samples, assays were previously received for core samples from GP-21-149 and GP-21-150, both intersecting high-grade gold in quartz veins (Company News Releases of November 9 and December 3, 2021). Intercepts (core length) for both holes include:
- GP-21-149: 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 meters (including visible gold).
- GP-21-150: 20.13 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 75.58 g/t gold over 0.35 meters
- (including visible gold in both veins).
Additional drilling is planned by the Company at the Jaclyn Zone during 2022.