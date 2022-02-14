Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Intersects 56.8 G/T Gold over 0.75 meters Drilling Program at the Jaclyn Main Zone

Quartz Vein in GP-21-151 with Visible Gold (101.4 g/t gold over 0.40 meters core length)

Drill core from GP-21-151 was geologically logged and core samples were cut at the Company's secure facility in central Newfoundland. The gold assays confirm multiple gold bearing intervals including three drill core samples exceeding 5 g/t gold of which one 0.40 meters core length quartz vein sample with visible gold returned 101.4 g/t gold. Significant intercepts (core length) for GP-21-151 are listed in the following table:

Sample No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Ag (g/t) Description 518248 33.18 33.63 0.45 0.857 Mudstone / greywacke / quartz-carbonate veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. 518250 34.10 34.45 0.35 5.160 Mudstone / greywacke / quartz-carbonate veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. 47.25 48.00 0.75 56.855 Quartz veined zone with visible gold & sulfides. includes: 518259 47.25 47.60 0.35 5.940 Quartz veined zone with sulfides. 518262 47.60 48.00 0.40 101.406 Quartz vein with visible gold & sulfides. 518263 48.00 48.45 0.45 0.875 Mudstone with quartz veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. Pyrite along vein margins. 518265 49.30 49.96 0.66 1.002 Mudstone with quartz veining. Pyrrhotite in veins. Pyrite along vein margins.

The summer 2021 drilling at the Jaclyn Zone was part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling at this zone. Eight drill holes were completed during the drilling, five holes (GP-21-149 to GP-21-153) at the JMZ and three holes (GP-21-154 to GP-21-156) at the Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ). The objective of drilling at the JMZ was to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The objective of drilling at the JNZ was to further test the gold bearing quartz vein system along projected strike east of historic drilling. The Company continued the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs.

In addition to gold assays received for GP-21-151 samples, assays were previously received for core samples from GP-21-149 and GP-21-150, both intersecting high-grade gold in quartz veins (Company News Releases of November 9 and December 3, 2021). Intercepts (core length) for both holes include:

GP-21-149: 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 meters (including visible gold).

GP-21-150: 20.13 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 75.58 g/t gold over 0.35 meters

(including visible gold in both veins).

Additional drilling is planned by the Company at the Jaclyn Zone during 2022.