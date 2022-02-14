Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
WKN: A14TER ISIN: CA73106R1001 Ticker-Symbol: G8O2 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
08:05 Uhr
10,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,93 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,20016:52
14.02.2022
Polaris Infrastructure, Inc.: Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.

This dividend will be paid on February 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2022. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" as designated for Canadian federal, provincial and territorial income tax purposes.

The board of directors of Polaris Infrastructure remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend and will evaluate further dividend increases, as appropriate, going forward.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5MW as well as another 28 MW of run-of-river projects located in Peru.

Investor Relations
Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
Phone: +1 416-849-2587
Email: info@polarisinfrastructure.com

SOURCE: Polaris Infrastructure, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688598/Polaris-Infrastructure-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
