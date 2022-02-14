Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Chordate Medical Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (63/22)

On request of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ), company registration number 556962-6319, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 15, 2022. Shares Short name: CMH ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 157,712,380 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009495559 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247854 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556962-6319 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200250.