According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payments in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 50.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 29906.2 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in the United Kingdom remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.5% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 19866.2 million in 2021 to reach US$ 111545.3 million by 2028.

In the United Kingdom, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment method has increased substantially since the onset of the pandemic. Besides pureplay BNPL providers such as Klarna and Afterpay, leading retailers and banks were also introduced BNPL products to expand their market share. For instance, in December 2021, Amazon joined forces with Barclays to introduce 'Installments', a BNPL service in the United Kingdom.

The popularity of the BNPL payment method is also getting support from a large number of fashion brands and retailers who are now offering the payment method both online as well as for in-store purchases. Despite the growing scrutiny around BNPL, the publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, which will further support the growth of the deferred payment industry in the country.

Traditional banks are forging a strategic partnership with online retailers to launch BNPL products in the United Kingdom

To push into the booming BNPL market of the United Kingdom, traditional banking firms are forging strategic alliances with online retailers in the country.

In December 2021, Barclays announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon to launch a new BNPL product for online shoppers in the country. The BNPL service, known as Installments, will allow Amazon shoppers the option to spread the cost of their purchases over multiple installments.

The launch of the product came at a time when more than 15 million consumers across the country had the split payment service. Notably, Barclays and Amazon also partnered to launch a similar BNPL product for consumers in Germany.

As the payment method continues to gain more ground among young shoppers in the country, the publisher expects more traditional banking firms to build strategic alliances with online and offline retailers in the country over the next four to eight quarters.

Fintech startups are entering the BNPL market with niche product offerings

The exponential growth of the BNPL firms has been one of the biggest fintech trends over the last four to eight quarters. With the sector expected to continue its robust growth, new fintech players are jumping on the BNPL bandwagon in the United Kingdom.

In December 2021, PollenPay, the British BNPL startup, announced the launch of its deferred payment services for consumers in the country. Unlike other existing BNPL firms, PollenPay offers consumers a responsible approach to BNPL transactions. It allows consumers to amend payment schedules if they fall into financial hardship. According to PollenPay, the new BNPL scheme has gained interest from various retailers across the country.

As the popularity of the BNPL schemes continues to grow among consumers and merchants across the country, the publisher expects more new players to enter the BNPL market in the United Kingdom over the next four to eight quarters.

BNPL firms are moving into the digital gift card segment to capitalize on the rising demand in the United Kingdom

The digital gift card segment is another fast-growing vertical globally. As the demand for gift cards continues to rise quarter-on-quarter, BNPL firms are looking to capitalize on the opportunity to further accelerate their growth in the United Kingdom.

In December 2021, Zilch, the United Kingdom-based BNPL provider, announced the launch of its gift card program for consumers. Notably, the firm will allow its 1.4 million users to shop for multi-use digital gift cards directly from the BNPL platform. With the global gift card sales expected to grow nearly 8.3% year-over-year, the launch of gift cards will allow the firm to further boost its growth over the next four to eight quarters.

The gift cards by Zilch can be bought, sent, and spent entirely online. Consumers can also add gift cards to their Apple Wallet. Moreover, with the firm expected to roll out its BNPL services in the United States in 2022, the gift card solution will allow Zilch to gain more market share in the world's largest retail market for gift cards.

