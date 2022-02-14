iFabric Corp Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA.TO)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

"iFabric's core business remains strong and growing, despite the challenge of prolonged shipment times for goods coming from Asia," said Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric. "Our balance sheet and liquidity remain robust, and in my opinion are sufficient to support the accelerating revenue growth anticipated during the second half of fiscal 2022 and beyond," concluded Mr. Karon.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Q1 2022):

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Revenue 4,993,871 7,520,901 Earnings from operations 373,081 1,758,856 Share based compensation (2,998 ) (6,745 ) Adjusted EBITDA *(Note) 394,526 2,015,386 Net earnings before tax 351,851 1,966,701 Net earnings after tax attributable to shareholders 167,960 1,602,282 Other comprehensive earnings (loss) 2,864 (271,871 ) Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 176,281 1,336,392 Net earnings per share Basic 0.006 0.060 Diluted 0.006 0.058 *Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share based compensation

Complete Financial Statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company's website at www.ifabriccorp.com.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

*USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this document do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, are not considered generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Where non-GAAP measures or terms are used, definitions are provided. The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the Company's business. In this document and in the Company's consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise noted, all financial data is prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance without the effects of (as applicable): current and deferred tax expense, finance costs, interest income, depreciation and amortization of plant assets, other gains and losses, impairment loss, share-based compensation and other non-recurring items. The Company adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and do not reflect its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be representative of net earnings from operations or an alternative measure to cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Net earnings attributable to owners of the Company, calculated in accordance with IFRS: