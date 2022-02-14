Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate Change

To: PR Newswire

Date:14 February 2022

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

Appointment of new Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Coleman as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 February 2022.

Ms Coleman was recently Group People and Culture Officer at Unicredit, a leading retail corporate and investment banking organisation. Ms Coleman started her career in 1980 at British Petroleum in Branding and Communications. This was followed by reputational risk, branding and corporate communications roles from 1984-1992, including Head of the London Stock Exchange Press Office; press officer in the Prime Minister's Press Office and the Ministry of Defence. In 1999 she moved to Goldman Sachs in London and in 2004 to New York to work for the then Chair and CEO, creating the first Chairman's Forum, a culture enhancing leadership and reputational judgment programme for Partners and Managing Directors. In 2006 Ms Coleman joined GAM Investments, the investment management firm, as Global Head of Branding and Employee Engagement before creating her own consulting business Alpha Performance Consultants. Ms Coleman became Global Head of Client Marketing at UBS Investment Bank in 2011, taking on the additional role of Global Head of Culture in 2015 until moving to Unicredit in 2021.

Ms Coleman holds no other publicly quoted directorships. There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Richard Hills, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that Annie Coleman is joining us and look forward to her contribution to the development of the Company".

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 378 0503

Juniper Partners Limited