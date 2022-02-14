DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company granted on 30 January 2019 to Timo Lehne, interim CEO, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS and TSR conditions and vested at 40% of the maximum.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 30 January 2019 under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. 2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with balance retained. Item Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting GBPNIL 23,707 2. Sale GBP4.745729 10,592 d) Aggregated information 1. 23,707 GBPNIL - Aggregated volume - Price 2. 10,592 GBP4.745729 e) Date of the transactions 10/02/2022 f) Place of the transaction 1. Off market 2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

