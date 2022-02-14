Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
14.02.22
12:13 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,150
-2,65 %
14.02.2022 | 17:04
SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Feb-2022 / 15:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company granted on 30 January 2019 to Timo Lehne, interim CEO, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS and TSR conditions and vested at 40% of the maximum. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                        Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                   Interim CEO 
b) Initial notification /Amendment           Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                         SThree plc 
b) LEI                         2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary shares of 1p 
instrument 
                            GB00B0KM9T71 
Identification code 
b) Nature of the transaction               1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 30 
                              January 2019 under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive 
                              Plan. 
                             2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, 
                              with balance retained. 
                            Item 
                                                Price(s)  Volume(s) 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                1. Vesting 
                                                GBPNIL    23,707 
 
 
                             2. Sale 
                                                GBP4.745729  10,592 
 
 
d) Aggregated information                1. 23,707 GBPNIL 
- Aggregated volume 
- Price                         2. 10,592 GBP4.745729 
 
e) Date of the transactions               10/02/2022 
f) Place of the transaction               1. Off market 
                             2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  142959 
EQS News ID:  1280392 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280392&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2022 10:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
