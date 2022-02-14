United States Citizens Can Fly Back to the US via Tel Aviv

EL AL Israel Airlines has announced that it is allocating additional aircraft to assist thousands of American citizens stuck in the Ukraine, which will allow them to travel back to the US, via Tel Aviv.

Facing the growing tension and political uncertainty in Ukraine, many American citizens are trying to return to the US but are having difficulty securing flights because most American, and many European, airlines have already reduced or suspended their service to Ukraine.

EL AL Israel Airlines is one of the only carriers that is still operating scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and Kiev. EL AL also provides the most air service between Israel and the US, operating up to 5 flights per day to NYC and non-stop service to Los Angeles and Miami.

Mr. Avigal Soreq, EL AL's CEO realized the emergency need for these special flights and formed a special operations team to ensure every aspect of the need would be addressed.

"As the national airline of the State of Israel and the main carrier between Israel and the US, we understood the necessity to assist American citizens in returning to the US from the Ukraine, via Tel Aviv," said Mr. Soreq.

EL AL has created a direct line for those needing to purchase tickets and arrange travel back to the US via Tel Aviv.

The dedicated hotline can be accessed from anywhere in the world is +1-800-223-6700.

Contacts:

Elie Rosenfeld

erosenfeld@josephjacobs.org

201-681-9310