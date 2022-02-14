GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion announces the closing of a series of location intelligence service agreements for a value of almost 100K Euro and the renewal of an important service contract for a value of over 230K Euro

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 14 February 2022 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the closing of contracts for three tailor-made Location Intelligence Services with two large global tech Companies. All the activities are planned to be completed betweem February and April 2022 and have a value of approximately Euro 100K. Two of the contracts are Proofs of Concept, perfectly aligned with GeoJunxion's strategy, focused on safety on the road and environmental sustainability, which, in the near future, may lead to very interesting extensions and additional opportunities.

At the same time, GeoJunxion is proud to announce the renewal of an important annual service agreement with a public administration, for a value of approximately Euro 230K.

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO and Managing Director stated: "The year 2022 started very promising and with a lot of work in progress. The closing of these contracts confirms the positive trend of the second half of last year, in particular for the Location Intelligence Services. To deliver on the location intelligence Service contracts, we hired new resources in Operations and Research & Development. The renewal of the service agreement demonstrates the trust we are building everyday with our clients and their satisfaction about our services. The complete GeoJunxion team is committed to serve our customers in the best possible manner, building an open work environment in which all employees can contribute with their competencies and positive attitude to go the extra mile."

