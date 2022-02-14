Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X89S ISIN: US4967191051 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
14.02.22
15:30 Uhr
5,520 US-Dollar
+0,050
+0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2022 | 19:08
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc.: "Kingstone Select" is Successfully Launched in New York

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has successfully launched its "Select" Homeowners and Dwelling Fire Products in New York.

The lynchpin to our three-year plan dubbed "Kingstone 2.0," is "Kingstone Select", a new, more modern personal lines suite of products that better matches rate to risk. The "Select" products will be a launched during 2022 across our geographic footprint subject to approval of various states' insurance departments.

"I am delighted that our "Select" products are now live in our largest state, and I am confident that "Select" will enhance Kingstone's profitability with its refined segmentation and expanded use of analytics. Thanks to the hard work of our many employees and partners, especially insured.io, Milliman and WaterStreet Company, who helped us achieve this tremendous accomplishment" said Meryl Golden, KICO's President.

Financial information, including material announcements about Kingstone Companies, is routinely posted on www.kingstonecompanies.com.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

CONTACT:
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688634/Kingstone-Select-is-Successfully-Launched-in-New-York

KINGSTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.