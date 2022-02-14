Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - A consortium of companies led by the expert developer Nadiya Tkachenko launches a new Defi system called Deswap on Polygon, creating the first bridge between the real world and the Metaverse. The logic behind the idea is to help people gain from the benefits of the Metaverse through simple systems and connections with Real World Businesses, generating the underlying necessary for the crypto world, which is so lacking today.

To cater to the current inefficiencies, the Deswap protocol was developed. It is a fully decentralized money market protocol that will enable users to easily lend or borrow cryptocurrencies and stablecoins while tackling all the problems and shortcomings of the currently available platforms in the DeFi ecosystem.

One of the distinguishing features of the Deswap protocol is that it is based on the Polygon Chain which allows users to avail the fastest and low-cost transaction service overcoming the issues of slow block confirmations and unbearable gas fees. Deswap utilizes the most advanced block confirmation technology to offer up to 80,000 transactions per second which are way ahead of any protocol built in the blockchain industry yet. Apart from its ability to offer fully decentralized collateral-based loans, Deswap also enables the collateralized cryptocurrency to mint synthetic stablecoins. These synthetic stablecoins are pegged to the value of a US dollar and are backed with a load of cryptocurrencies instead of fiat currencies as in other protocols.

The salient features of this fully decentralized lending and borrowing protocol include the following:

Any user can borrow stablecoins or cryptocurrencies without any reliance on credit-check or past deposits on the Polygon chain by offering collateral that will automatically mint new synthetic stablecoins.

Lenders can effectively utilize the fastest block confirmation technology to lend their crypto assets to earn an Annual Compounded Interest Rate (APY).

Users can also borrow loans using their NFTs owned on the Deswap or any other partner platform using the NFT liquidity Exchange on the protocol.

The minted, as well as borrowed stablecoins, can be utilized on any blockchain or platform in the entire crypto ecosystem.

The synthetic stablecoin that can be minted on the Deswap protocol is YAI which has a value equal to 1 US Dollar. The platform has its governance token DAW which assists in keeping the protocol decentralized and free of any authoritarian. Any user with 500,000 DAW can propose amendments or suggestions for the protocol before it is accepted and passed by a certain number of DAW holders. The protocol's interest rate is variable for both the lender and borrower and is based on the yield curve which effectively tracks the supply and demand in the market.

Deswap isn't limited to just borrowing, lending, and the NFT liquidity pools as the protocol will also set up the first decentralized digital mortgage facility in the Metaverse very soon. The Deswap Metaverse will be called Octagon and will enable users to buy their own home and also a license in the form of an NFT to become a real estate agency in Metaverse. Moreover, Deswap is also planning on the launch of a decentralized exchange based on the Polygon Chain. Therefore, it's still very early to jump on the Deswap bandwagon to enjoy all the royalties and upcoming unique projects.

"The Metaverse is the next big challenge for the real estate market," confirms Sergio Alberti, international real estate consultant, famous for his innovative and forward-looking entrepreneurial spirit. "The Metaverse, a world that is unknown to most people today but that in a very short time will become an integral part of the everyday life of many, represents a great opportunity for investors."

In agreement with this vision also the CEO of Deswap, Nadiya Tkachenko, entrusted Platinum Square with the exclusive possibility to manage the NFT licenses essential for entry into the Real Estate of Octagon.

Media Details

Name: Nadiya Tkachenko

Company Name: DeSwap DAO International

Email: info@deswap.co

Hanoi, Vietnam

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113251