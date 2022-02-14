Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection, today announced that Fertram Sigurjonsson, Kerecis Founder and CEO, and Mike Cadigan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings at SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday and Tuesday, February 14 and 15, 2022.

The SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will take place virtually. Investors are invited to book meetings with Kerecis over email at investormeeting@kerecis.com or through the conference meeting system.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate human wounds and heal damaged tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including Omega3 fatty acids. The Kerecis fatty-acid-based products protect the body against bacterial and viral infections.

A progressive and innovative company, Kerecis is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, Iceland, close to the Arctic Circle.

