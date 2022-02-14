Regulatory News:

With the easing of travel restrictions in the UK and France and the start of the school holidays, British travellers flocked in their numbers to use the Channel Tunnel to get to their place of leisure quickly and securely.

Nearly 17,000 cars travelled between Friday 11 and Sunday 13 February aboard the Passenger Shuttles. The traffic observed during this first weekend of the start of the winter holidays once again demonstrates people's appetite for travel.

On Friday 11 February Flexiplus recorded its best performance since the start of the pandemic with 1,551 crossings in the Folkestone-Calais direction, representing more than 20% of daily traffic. This is the third busiest day for Eurotunnel's premium passenger service since its launch.

The great mobilisation of the teams for this first busy weekend of the year made it possible to offer a top-of-the-range travel experience. allowing nearly 50,000 passengers to cross.

Passengers were thus able to benefit from the services provided by Eurotunnel, such as the Passenger Wallet, which allows for digital pre-check-in for all passengers on a vehicle by grouping together all information required for travel in a single barcode.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, said: "It is thanks to our teams, their commitment, and their professionalism that we were able to meet our customers' expectations and succeed in this remarkable collective effort. Eurotunnel has once again shown that it is the preferred means of transport across the Channel.

