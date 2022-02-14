The blockchain-based equity crowdfunding platform brings its token to PancakeSwap, Digifinex, and BitMart, expanding access to the native token powering its transparent approach to crowdfunding

Iasi, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - SeedOn, a blockchain-based equity crowdfunding platform leveraging a smart contract escrow model to ensure transparent campaigns, launches its SEON token on three digital asset trading platforms. The SEON token is available on Digifinex and BitMart, as well as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap.





SeedOn launches its SEON token on 3 exchanges, bringing smart contracts to equity crowdfunding

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/113768_bc2a2f0f54326927_001full.jpg

SeedOn's token sale comes on the heels of its successful public token sale in mid-December, which saw 120,000,000 SEON ($1.2 million) sold in less than five hours.

Property Income Investors LLC. and its CEO Larry Brodman raised more than $9 million-much of it from crowdfunding platforms-in unregistered securities between 2016 and 2020, with more than $2 million going into private bank accounts. Such scams have become all too common on crowdfunding platforms, affecting the reputation of the entire industry. The inability of crowdfunding platforms to effectively vet problematic campaigns hurts investors and legitimate project owners who depend on crowdfunding campaigns.

SeedOn tackles the issue of transparency in crowdfunding by leveraging smart contracts to release the funds in stages in accordance with the project's development, while also showing investors exactly where their money is going. This smart contract escrow model, alongside a traceable native token, protects investors from fraudulent activity and returns the funds. SeedOn provides another layer of security by using AI to validate projects before listing them, and backs that up with a human validation process to establish a project's value.

SeedOn is developing a next-generation platform for equity crowdfunding that, through its smart-contract escrow, provides transparency to protect investors. To prevent fraudulent campaigns, SeedOn releases a project's funds in stages. This conditions the project's access to the funding on reaching specific milestones and completing its various stages. By using its SEON token instead of a fiat currency, SeedOn leverages blockchain to make transfers completely transparent and traceable, bringing an entirely new standard of equity crowdfunding.

The token launch on Pancake Swap will start at 1 a.m. EST Time on February 15 and the Digifinex and BitMart launches will start at 6 a.m. EST on the same day.

PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the Binance Smart Chain, boasting an average of 3.9 million monthly users, the most users of any decentralized platform.

Digifinex is a centralized exchange platform providing more than 100 digital assets available for trading and investments.

BitMart has been around since 2017 with over 9 million users buying, trading, and selling more than 800 cryptocurrencies.

"The SEON token launch is the next logical step in the development of SeedOn's platform," says Claudiu Minea, CEO & Co-founder of SeedOn. "By launching our token on PancakeSwap, the leading DEX on the Binance Smart Chain, along with Digifinex and BitMart, we ensure investors know exactly where their money is going when they support promising startups and projects. We are sure the listings will contribute to the continued growth of our community."

About SeedOn:

Headquartered in Iasi, Romania, SeedOn is developing a blockchain-based solution that will revolutionize the crowdfunding process to ensure transparent transactions. Utilizing its native SEON token, users can invest in projects on the platform, which places their funds in a smart contract escrow and releases them in stages for additional investor security. Projects and founders will go through an intensive validation process before being granted access to the platform. The Smart Contract Escrow Model guarantees safe transfer of funds, expanding the future of crowdfunding for project developers and investors alike.

For more information: https://seedon.io/



Media Details:

company name: SeedOn Venture

Mail address: info@seedon.io

city: Iasi

country: Romania





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113768