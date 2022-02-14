Turnium's new partner delivers more reliable connectivity to Central and South American service providers, enterprise, and business customers by adding Turnium to its network solution stack.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group, Inc., ("TTGI"), announces today that it has concluded a new channel partner agreement with the fastest growing wholesale telecom provider in Latin America.

After an extensive competitive process including a proof-of-concept deployment and evaluation by its technical and business teams, TTGI is excited to begin working with its new channel partner.

"Our new partner is a significant participant in the telecom and network business in Latin America," said Logan Campbell, Global VP Sales and Interim CRO. "After a thorough evaluation and PoC process, they concluded that our white-label capability, business model, technology, and ability to support a downstream wholesale channel and are the best fit for their business model and give them the most control over their customer experience, pricing, and margins."

Launching in Brazil and Columbia, TTGI's new channel partner provides network services direct to enterprise as well as to telecommunications companies, managed service, and internet service providers. Gartner Inc., forecasts that Latin American organizations will purchase $170.6M US in SD-WAN equipment by 2025, up from $81.7M US in 2021 - an increase of 108% year over year ("Forecast: Enterprise Network Equipment by Geography", 2019-2025. March 2021).

Enterprise and business are rapidly moving to all-internet WAN environments and adopting SD-WAN to take advantage of increased flexibility, cost-savings, MPLS replacement, cost reductions in wireless data plans, and the overall benefits that a robust SD-WAN solution provides. In turn, this trend is increasing telecommunication and service provider demand for scalable, flexible networking platforms, such as Turnium, that provide a foundation on which to build unique and differentiated service stacks of network, wireless, cloud, managed service, and managed security solutions.

Turnium channel partners integrate Turnium SD-WAN into their operational and business platforms to deliver seamless secure networks plus security, voice, hosted applications, and cloud services worldwide.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

