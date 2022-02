As a New Article on the Insurance Panda Website Notes, Uninsured Drivers are Surprisingly Common in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Insurance Panda, a leading auto insurance quote provider, has just posted a new article to its website that takes an in-depth look at a very serious subject: uninsured drivers in the United States.

To read the new article, which is titled "How Many Uninsured Motorists Are There? Which States Have the Most?" in its entirety, please check out https://www.insurancepanda.com/22619/uninsured-motorists-by-state/.

As the article notes, driving without insurance in the U.S. is more common than many people may believe. While nearly all states require drivers to have insurance, around 1 in 8 drivers do not carry auto insurance, or almost 13 percent of drivers nationwide.

In addition to being illegal in most states, the article notes that uninsured motorists end up making insurance cost more for other drivers.

"If an uninsured motorist collides with you, for example, then you may still have $50,000 of medical bills and $20,000 of vehicle repair costs," the article notes, adding that normally, the other driver's insurance would cover these costs because the other driver was liable.

"If the other driver was uninsured, however, then your own insurer covers the costs, or you pay out of pocket."

The rates of uninsured drivers do vary by state. As the article notes, while New Jersey has the lowest number of uninsured motorists-with only 3.1 percent of drivers not carrying insurance-Mississippi was found to have the highest, with a whopping 29.4 percent not being insured.

As for why people drive without insurance, the article points out that while some feel it is too expensive, others may drive a vehicle that is inoperable or unused.

To counteract this situation, some people buy uninsured motorist coverage. In addition to offering protection against drivers without insurance, it can also help provide some security and comfort.

"There's a good chance your next collision will be with an uninsured driver. Uninsured motorist coverage gives you peace of mind that your car insurance will be there when you need it most," the article notes.

About Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda, based out of New York City, is one of the leading auto insurance quote providers in the United States. Since 2012, Insurance Panda has provided more than 2 million Americans with free car insurance quote comparisons. To see how much Insurance Panda can help people save on auto insurance rates, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com.

Media Contact

James Major

office@insurancepanda.com

3477418290

SOURCE: Insurance Panda