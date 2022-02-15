Plainview, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC Pink: IFBC).

Dino Luzzi Energy Drink racing team has started in collaboration with Alan Cohen!





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pG3kQisFyD0





Partnering with Nasa Racing and with our Energy drink logo on his Mustang, viewed livestream on YouTube https://rb.gy/fwddnp in the Nasa Nationals in Daytona, in that race Alan Cohen became Super Unlimited Champion for the Nasa NE Region. Having the race live with the logo on the race car brought many spectators, drivers and mechanics to visit our booth to taste our energy drink and the feedback was incredibly positive.

This year the No. 45 Dino Luzzi Mustang started its journey at the U.S. Majors Tour events and the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at VIR; the Company will be on site at select Hoosier Super Tour and Enduro National Tour events for the entire season. For the 2022 Season, Dino Luzzi Racing has partnered with Sports Car Club of America. Alan Cohen will be driving the GT-1 Ford Mustang along with Jenn Krpata driving the GT2 Chevy Impala.





Dino Luzzi Energy Drink Ford Mustang

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8598/113730_fb70582be405c8d8_001full.jpg

At Sebring International Raceway on January 16th for the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour race, Alan Cohen driving the Ford Mustang, placed an astonishing 3rd with the Dino Luzzi Sponsored Race car. With over 400 entries, our energy drink once again had spectators, drivers and mechanics raving about IFBC's energy drink with incredible feedback on this product. We were on the live stream and on SCCA radio with Alan Cohen being interviewed daily.

IFBC is now a sponsor of the SCCA www.scca.com in which IFBC is currently offering the Company's product to all SCCA members. The product is currently available on Amazon as well. The invite is on the SCCA membership program as well as on their letterhead and to all their Web Ads branding pages for all their websites. The Dino Luzzi booth will be at all of the season's races promoting the energy drink. The next race will be on March 11th at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.





Dino Luzzi Energy Drink Chevrolet Impala

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8598/113730_fb70582be405c8d8_002full.jpg

IFBC is not done yet: In the April race Jenn Krpata in the Chevrolet Impala will be competing in the Hoosier Super Tour at Virginia International Raceway. The racing team has grown in the last few months: Alan Cohen - Jenn Krpata -Tim Adolphson - Michael D'Orlando and Nicholas D'Orlando.

"I met Mr. Luzzi several months ago. I was impressed by his drive and once I tasted his Energy drink I was hooked," stated Alan Cohen. "For many years I have tried energy drinks but really never liked the taste and sometimes felt too hyper. The Dino Luzzi energy drink has, in my opinion, the right balance and best taste of any energy drink I have had."

Visit www.dinoluzzi.com to see all of our clients, access our social media for constant updates also available on or our corporate website www.ifbcorp.com.

