Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides Conference Call Information

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 15 at 11:30 AM EST

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company")(OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 ("Third Quarter").

Consolidated revenues for the Third Quarter were $9.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 48% as compared to the corresponding period of the prior year, primarily due to stronger sales of Amphetamine IR Tablets and Amphetamine ER Capsules. Operating profits of $1.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the comparable period of the prior year, and net income was $2.3 million.

Conference Call Information

Elite's management will host a conference call to discuss the Third Quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022 ended December 31st and provide an update on recent business developments. Stockholder questions should be submitted to the company in advance of the call.