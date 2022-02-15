DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - SETTLEMENT EFFECTIVE DATE Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and the former South African holding company of the Steinhoff Group, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), provide the following update on Steinhoff's settlement of pending litigation proceedings pursuant to SIHNV's Dutch law composition plan ("Composition Plan"), SIHPL's South African law s155 scheme proposal ("S155 Proposal") and related contractual arrangements ("Global Settlement"). Settlement Effective Date Steinhoff refers to its announcement of 24 January 2022, in which it confirmed that the Western Cape High Court had granted on that day an order approving and sanctioning S155 Proposal (the "Order"), and that "Settlement Effective Date" (as referred to under the S155 Proposal and Composition Plan) was expected to occur on or about 15 February 2022. Steinhoff confirms that Settlement Effective Date is today, 15 February 2022. Settlement Implementation Steps As disclosed in Steinhoff's announcement of 24 January 2022, the implementation of the Global Settlement requires a number of steps to be taken and payments to be made on and from Settlement Effective Date. Steinhoff will now commence taking those steps to implement the Global Settlement. Steinhoff can also confirm that the Bar Date (being the deadline on which Market Purchase Claimants are able to validly lodge claims against Steinhoff) will be 23:59:59 SAST on Sunday 15 May 2022 . To the extent you believe you may have a Market Purchase Claim and have not yet submitted a claim form, or if you would like to review additional information in relation to the Steinhoff Group global settlement, please visit: www.SteinhoffSettlement.com or contact info@SteinhoffSettlement.com. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, South Africa 15 February 2022

