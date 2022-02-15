Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko to establish a new long-term incentive system for the management

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2022 at 7.55 a.m.



Marimekko to establish a new long-term incentive system for the management

The Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation has decided to continue the share-based long-term incentives for the company's management. The new incentive system for years 2022-2026 is a performance share plan targeted to the Management Group of Marimekko and at the beginning, it encompasses nine people including the President and CEO.

The objective of the new plan is to continue aligning the interests of the management with the interests of the shareholders and to encourage the management to work on a long-term basis with the aim to increase the shareholder value. Marimekko's first share-based long-term incentive system for management was established in 2011. Marimekko's third incentive system began on 1 April 2018 and ended on 31 January 2022.

The Performance share plan 2022-2026 is composed of two earnings periods: 1 January 2022-30 June 2025 and 1 January 2023-30 June 2026. The potential reward from each earnings period is based on total shareholder return (TSR) i.e. the total yield on Marimekko Corporation's shares, including dividends, at the end of the period. The achievement of the required TSR levels will determine the proportion out of the maximum reward that will be paid to a participant. The potential rewards are primarily planned to be paid half in company shares and half in cash after each earnings period. The cash part of the reward is intended to cover the taxes and tax-like payments incurred by the participant. Earning the reward requires that the person is still working for the company at the time of the payment. The reward amounts earned through the plan will be capped if the maximum limit set by the Board for the payable reward is reached. The shares received as part of the reward are subject to a two-year transfer restriction.

The Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided that if the targets set for the first earnings period are met in full, the rewards to be paid on the basis of it correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 31,432 Marimekko shares including also the cash portion of the reward. The potential rewards from the first earnings period are estimated to be paid in early autumn 2025.



