Das Instrument 30Z0 AU0000145831 HYPERION METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2022

The instrument 30Z0 AU0000145831 HYPERION METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2022

