- (PLX AI) - Temenos shares should come under pressure today after the company yesterday reported earnings that missed expectations and issued guidance seen as soft, analysts said.
- • Temenos Q4 revenue was $290 million, below consensus of $304 million
- • Software sales growth was below expectations, while margins declined
- • 2022 guidance for revenue growth of at least 10% implies a 2% miss vs. consensus for the year, while EBIT growth of 9-11% implies a 3-4% miss vs. consensus, analysts said
- • Q4 results were disappointing, with weaker-than-expected Software Licensing, analysts at Bank of America said, maintaining an underperform rating on the stock
- • Continue to wait for tangible results from Temenos strategy of geographical expansion into U.S. and partnerships with DXC and Salesforce, BofA said
