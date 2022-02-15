4basebio Plc - DNA manufacturing update

15 February 2022

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

DNA manufacturing update

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA and mRNA vaccines, is pleased to provide a trading update in relation to its synthetic DNA business.

4basebio welcomed Mark Cooper as Head of Manufacturing in December 2021 alongside further senior hires across its manufacturing, quality assurance and business development teams over recent months. Mark joins from Abcam plc and he has assumed responsibility for the Group's manufacturing facility.

Despite supply chain and Covid related challenges during construction, the development of phase one comprising four synthesis rooms is now complete. Phase two comprising three further synthesis rooms is expected to be completed in March 2022 and the overall development will be completed within budget.

As reported previously, the facility will be undergoing testing and validation during Q2 2022. The Company then plans to manufacture and sell research and pre-clinical grade DNA while working towards securing GMP approvals.

4basebio is also pleased to confirm that the facility handover coincides with the Company's first commercial order for research-grade DNA.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO for 4basebio, commented: "The combination of the handover of the clean rooms, recruitment of the manufacturing and quality assurance teams and the first commercial sale of product all represent important milestones for 4basebio and its key strategic objective of commercialising its synthetic DNA technology."

"4basebio has made significant progress over the past year, with this update coming a little over a year since the spin out from its former parent company. The prospects both for the Group's DNA technology as well as its non-viral delivery technology remain very exciting."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use and develop non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and cell and gene delivery solutions.

