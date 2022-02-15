The Parque Solar Zonda project is expected to be built by Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPF) in three 100 MW phases and to require a total surface of 300 hectares.From pv magazine LatAm Last week, Argentina's Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Luis Manzur, and the president of Argentinian oil and gas company Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPF), Pablo González, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of a 300 MW solar plant in Bella Vista, in the Iglesia Department, in the country's northern region of San Juan. The Parque Solar Zonda project is expected to be built in three 100 MW ...

