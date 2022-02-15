Australia has hit a historic milestone - it has reached 25GW of installed solar capacity. As the Australian PV Institute noted on Monday, that's more solar per capita than anywhere else in the world.From pv magazine Australia With a population of about 25 million, Australia now has nearly 1kW of PV installed per person - easily retaining its world-leading status. By the end of 2021, there were more than 3.04 million PV installations in Australia, with a combined capacity of over 25.3GW, the Australian PV Institute noted. Australia's solar market has gone through surging periods of growth since ...

