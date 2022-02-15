DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 Financial Results

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q4 & 12M 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call. Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 28 February call 2022 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (1:30 pm London time, 8:30 am New York time). 15 february 2022 -- Date: 28 February 2022 Magnitogorsk, Russia -- Time: 16:30 Moscow time 13:30 London time 8:30 New York time Russia UK USA Local access +7 495 646 5137 +44 (0) 330 336 9601 +1 646-828-8073 Toll free 8 10 8002 8655011 0800 279 6877 800-289-0720 -- Conference ID: Russian - 3424814 English - 2306036 -- Webcast: To register for the webcast please use the following link. The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: Call recording ID: Russian - 3424814 English - 2306036 Russia UK USA Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 -- A presentation of the financial results and the IFRS financial statements can be found at: https://mmk.ru/en/investor/ results-and-reports/financial-results/ About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of Subscribe to our official MMK crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in news. 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 Financial calendar kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 28 February Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update ESG DEPARTMENT 28 February Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 3-4 March Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

