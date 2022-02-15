Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
15.02.22
08:04 Uhr
9,300 Euro
-0,200
-2,11 %
15.02.2022 | 08:31
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 Financial Results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 Financial Results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 Financial Results 15-Feb-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel 
               producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q4 & 12M 2021 IFRS 
               results webcast & conference call. 
Notice of Q4 & 12M 2021 IFRS 
results webcast & conference MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 28 February 
call             2022 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (1:30 pm London time, 8:30 am New York time). 
 
15 february 2022          -- Date: 
                 28 February 2022 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
                  -- Time: 
                 16:30 Moscow time 
                 13:30 London time 
                 8:30 New York time 
       Russia      UK          USA 
Local access +7 495 646 5137  +44 (0) 330 336 9601 +1 646-828-8073 
Toll free   8 10 8002 8655011 0800 279 6877     800-289-0720 
          -- Conference ID: 
       Russian - 3424814 
       English - 2306036 
 
          -- Webcast: 
         To register for the webcast please use the following link. 
       The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: 
       Call recording ID: 
       Russian - 3424814 
       English - 2306036 
       Russia       UK          USA 
Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 
                                   -- A presentation of the 
                                   financial results and the IFRS 
                                   financial statements can be found at: 
                                   https://mmk.ru/en/investor/ 
                                   results-and-reports/financial-results/ 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals 
company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit 
encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to 
downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, 
with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of Subscribe to our official MMK 
crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.           channel in Telegram, to be the 
                                            first to know about key MMK 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in  news. 
2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the 
industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. 
The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies 
Fitch, Moody's and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266        Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
               28 February  Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               28 February  Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        3-4 March   Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
 
 COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 142970 
EQS News ID:  1280462 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280462&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

