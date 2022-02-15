- (PLX AI) - Magnora says adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2021 was negative NOK 6.3 million.
- • Operating revenue in the fourth quarter 2021 was NOK 2.9 million, NOK 1.3 million lower than the previous quarter
- • Net profit for the quarter was negative NOK 29.1 million, a decrease of NOK 13.5 million compared to the previous quarter
- • This decrease was mainly due to the increase in business development activities, as well as an increased share of negative financial results from the portfolio companies, Magnora said
