Kerry Group acquires majority of the shares of c-LEcta GmbH. The previous management of c-LEcta remains on board.

Acquisition promotes c-LEcta's growth potential and allows access to new markets

c-LEcta thanks previous investors for their support and accompaniment on the shared path

c-LEcta, a leading biotechnology company in enzyme engineering and bioprocess development, has announced that it has reached an agreement with Kerry Group for it to acquire a majority shareholding of the company. Kerry is a world-leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. This strategically compelling combination will accelerate Kerry's innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bio-process development while also enabling c-LEcta to fufill its long term growth potential.

Management c-LEcta: Dr. Marc Struhalla, CEO and Thomas Pfaadt, CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Marc Struhalla, founder and CEO of c-LEcta, comments: "We are very happy to join Kerry group and their global presence in the food and pharmaceutical sectors gives us access to additional markets. At the same time, their expertise in ingredient technologies and applications is a perfect fit as we continue to drive our growth potential in the future. We will continue to collaborate with our existing industry partners and will of course continue to produce and distribute our products for our valued customers."

Thomas Pfaadt, CFO of c-LEcta adds: "We want to thank our previous investors for the great cooperation over the past years. Without their contribution, such a development would not have been possible. Together, we have achieved a lot and we are thankful for their support."

Commenting on the agreement with c-LEcta, Dr Albert McQuaid, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Kerry, said: "The food and pharmaceutical industries are on the cusp of a new wave of innovation where new developments in biotechnology, synthetic biology and precision fermentation are radically transforming these sectors. c-LEcta is a leader in these new technologies, which includes fermentation-based products such as disruptive new enzymes, and the strategically compelling combination with Kerry will accelerate our innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bio-process development. Our broad market reach across food and pharma markets, combined with our deep enzyme applications expertise and integrated ingredient technology design, will enable and accelerate the growth potential of c-LEcta's strong portfolio and technology capabilities while also supporting us in the creation of tastier, more sustainable and healthier products."

About c-LEcta

c-LEcta is a leading biotechnology company located in Leipzig, Germany. The company has established itself as a leading player in the realisation of high-value biotechnology products for regulated markets, either as in-house development or in close cooperation with the industry. c-LEcta innovation capability delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes, creating growth opportunities across existing and new markets.

About the Kerry Group

Kerry is a world-leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets and with its broad portfolio of ingredient solutions reaches more than one billion customers worldwide. Together with their customers, Kerry develops innovative products with great taste, improved nutritional value, and higher functionality, while having a better impact on the environment. Thanks to their leading consumer knowledge, their global RD&A team with more than 1,100 food scientists, and their comprehensive, global presence, Kerry can overcome the complex challenges of their customers with differentiated solutions. Kerry is willing to be a valued partner for their customers and to create a world of sustainable nutrition. For more information, visit kerrygroup.com.

