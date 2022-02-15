MIM Software Inc. Partners with AMG Medtech Limited

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today that it has partnered with United Kingdom-based AMG Medtech Ltd. AMG Medtech is a provider of industry-leading artificial intelligence, software solutions, and process improvement medical technologies across a variety of diagnostic and therapy care paths.

The partnership will focus on developing MIM Software's existing and prospective customer base across the United Kingdom and Ireland. AMG Medtech will provide specialist consultancy services to hospitals and research centers to identify areas that would benefit from a technology uplift and maximise operational efficiency through automation and standardization in the Nuclear Medicine, Radiology, and Radiation Therapy space. MIM Software will continue to manage implementations, application support, and development for its customers in the region.

"We are dedicated to positively impacting patient care globally," said Karel Van De Weghe, Business Development Manager at MIM Software Inc. "Partnering with AMG Medtech will allow us to utilize their expertise to bring us closer to our customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland and provide more clinics with the opportunity to enhance patient care and increase efficiency."

AMG Medtech and MIM Software seek to bring customers the latest future-proof software and technologies to improve clinical workflows through timesaving tools for organ and tumor segmentation, deformable registration, and voxel-based dosimetry for Molecular Radiotherapy.

"AMG Medtech is excited to partner with MIM Software to provide our United Kingdom and Ireland customers with MIM Software's powerful imaging platform, which includes industry-leading Nuclear Medicine and Dosimetry software solutions," said Freddie Elliot, Director at AMG Medtech. "This will empower both physicians and technologists to work harmoniously by using a powerful common platform and set of tools for PET/CT, SPECT, and MRI."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels. These fully-staffed offices manage application support as well as sales and engineering efforts for the European and Asian markets, respectively.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

About AMG Medtech

AMG Medtech is a specialist consultancy service that offers the distribution of medical AI technologies and software solutions across the UK, Ireland, and Europe. AMG Medtech brings over 18 years of experience and expertise in medical imaging, cardiology, and radiotherapy. AMG Medtech understands its customers' workflows and how to scale them for different departments and across geographical networks so that you can deliver quality treatment with efficiency and consistency.

AMG Medtech understands the challenges hospitals and cancer clinics face every day with limited resources, such as a lack of trained staff, or overwhelming clinician workloads. This inadvertently takes a toll on patient care and treatment. AMG Medtech is excited to bring the advantages of AI technology and software into healthcare to reduce the number of routine tasks for clinicians and to raise the standard of care.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709760/MIM_Software_Logo.jpg