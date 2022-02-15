Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company "), a cryptocurrency payments company, announces today the board of directors approved the change of auditors to Antares Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PKF Antares"). The decision was finalized after receiving word from Davidson & Company that additional delays in the completion of 2020 audit are expected due to staffing issues at the firm. It was further estimated by Davidson that staffing would not be available to make any progress on the audit until at least May 2022.

The Company has been working diligently to complete the audit which has already taken much longer than expected. When the Company received notice of additional delays and no definitive completion date in sight, the board decided to make the change. Davidson and Company has cooperated in transferring the accounting file as well as additional work papers and PKF Antares has already begun working. The immediate response from our new auditors has been encouraging. PKF Antares has moved quickly to organize staff and review information provided by Davidson. The estimated time for the completion of FY 2020 audit is by the end of March 2022 and end of April 2022 for the completion of FY 2021 audit.

PKF Antares is a multidisciplinary team of talented public accounting experts headquartered in Calgary Alberta. PKF Antares is experienced with the Audit and Accounting services for Companies operating in Crypto and Payment industries and well versed in the specific challenges in these sectors.

In addition to PKF Antares, PWC Cloud Finance has been hired to provide the internal bookkeeping services for NetCents. Price Waterhouse will collect and maintain all accounting records and prepare quarterly and annual financial statements to provide to the auditors.

About Us



NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"



Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements including without limitation, expected growth and success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113784