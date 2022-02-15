French start-up Rosi Solar has developed an industrial solution claimed to be capable of recovering high purity silicon, silver and copper contained in end-of-life PV modules. The company's technology is based on a pyrolysis process that makes it possible to isolate the different metals from the cells.From pv magazine France Grenoble-based company Rosi Solar has developed a novel solution for recycling and reusing raw materials from the photovoltaic industry. In particular, the start-up has set up a thermal and chemical separation process to recover ultra-pure silicon and other metals lost during ...

