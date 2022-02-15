India's leading digital student verification platform to be integrated with UNiDAYS global verification solution

UNiDAYS, the leading global student affinity network with over 20M members worldwide, has acquired Student Identify, the dominant Indian digital student verification provider.

The acquisition will provide UNiDAYS, which works with over 800 global brands, with the tools and local market insight to make a marked step-change and reward more of India's fast-growing student population.

The acquisition comes during a period of heightened growth for UNiDAYS which, after launching in India last year, predicts it will have 2.5M Gen Z members in India by the end of the 2022/23 financial year.

With India's population of 201 million 17-24-year-olds, of whom 34.3 million are university students, and projections to be the fastest-growing trillion-dollar economy in the world (Nasdaq), the acquisition marks the next step in UNiDAYS' commitment to expanding its offering and accelerating growth in the market.

Launched in 2019, Mumbai-based Student Identify is a first of its kind automated digital verification technology built to address the specific challenges of the India market.

By integrating Student Identify with its robust verification solution, UNiDAYS will deliver a more seamless experience to students, while giving global brand partners access to this highly valuable market in India.

Josh Rathour, Founder and CEO of UNiDAYS says, "We're delighted to welcome Student Identify to UNiDAYS. Integrating Student Identify's verification capabilities with our own proprietary technology will enhance our global verification solution, meeting the specific needs of the fast-growing India market and delivering a better verification experience for members and brands. Having them on board will help drive the UNiDAYS offering in India to new levels."

Armaan Vananchal, Co-Founder of Student Identify, says, "Students are extremely important consumers and in today's digital India, they are influencing purchase decisions like never before. We are thrilled to join hands with UNiDAYS and extend rewards to a new legion of customers via UNiDAYS' advanced solutions and brand partners. This is a big moment for students in India exciting times ahead!"

Notes to Editors

About Student Identify

Mumbai based Student Identify launched in 2019 and is the largest digital student verification provider in India. Over 1 Million Indian students from 30,000+ institutions have verified their status and availed of benefits from India's top student friendly brands. The company has built a unique automated verification system that enables any Indian student to upload their documents and avail of instant verification.

About UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is the world's leading Student Affinity Network, with a verified global audience of over 20 million student members across 115 countries.

UNiDAYS works with 800 of the world's biggest brands globally, taking their products and services into the hearts and minds of tomorrow's professionals, by inspiring Gen Z to discover and connect with the brands and services they need. Its global members have spent more than $5 billion through the UNiDAYS marketplace since 2018.

Through its identity technology, secure brand-safe environment and marketing solutions, UNiDAYS delivers reach and engagement for brand partners, maximising sales and building long-term affinity, at scale and speed across a full range of channels.

The company has over 200 staff, with headquarters in Nottingham, UK, and with offices in London, New York and Sydney.

