Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, February 15, 2022 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021. Q4 and FY 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2 In RUB millions Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Total Revenues 71,599 110,328 54% 231,825 356,171 54% Total Group on a Online Ad Revenues 38,402 48,431 26% 130,987 166,618 27% like-for-like basis Online Ad Revenues Ex-TAC 32,486 41,269 27% 110,609 140,949 27% including Total Adjusted EBITDA 13,768 9,720 -29% 45,176 32,143 -29% Yandex Market Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 19.2% 8.8% -10.4 pp 19.5% 9.0% -10.5 pp in 2020 Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) n/m 20,309 (14,653) n/m Adjusted Net Income 5,846 2,645 -55% 17,963 8,005 -55% Share of Russian search market, % 59.7% 60.2% 0.5 pp 59.2% 59.8% 0.6 pp Search share on Android, % 58.6% 59.2% 0.6 pp 57.6% 59.2% 1.6 pp Search share on iOS, % 41.6% 44.0% 2.4 pp 41.8% 42.8% 1.0 pp Search and Revenues 36,648 47,955 31% 124,810 165,235 32% Portal Revenues Ex-TAC 30,386 40,023 32% 102,883 136,276 32% Adjusted EBITDA 18,132 23,485 30% 60,719 79,579 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 49.5% 49.0% -0.5 pp 48.6% 48.2% -0.4 pp Revenues 22,251 42,878 93% 67,955 131,571 94% Rides YoY growth in the Ride-hailing service, % 17.0% 48.0% 31.0 pp 18.0% 50.0% 32.0 pp GMV4 of Ride-hailing 100,999 170,750 69% 327,442 574,052 75% MLU (Taxi)3 GMV of FoodTech 12,913 26,446 105% 37,147 80,101 116% GMV5 of Logistics 4,165 11,296 171% 8,578 29,456 243% Total MLU Adjusted EBITDA 1,767 5,441 208% 3,437 11,972 248% Ride-hailing Adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GMV) 3.2% 4.4% 1.2 pp 3.0% 3.9% 0.9 pp Total E-Commerce GMV6 20,154 58,769 192% 55,861 160,444 187% Yandex Market Yandex Market marketplace GMV 14,692 46,208 215% 43,612 122,188 180% Yandex Market Adjusted EBITDA (3,036) (12,372) n/m (8,293) (40,451) n/m Media Services Yandex Plus subscribers, MM 6.7 12.0 79% 6.7 12.0 79% Zen Zen DAU, MM 20.3 22.3 10% 20.3 22.3 10% Share of video as % of time spent on Zen 23.0% 37.0% 14.0 pp 23.0% 37.0% 14.0 pp (1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 74.2926 to $1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of December 31, 2021 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. (2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex Market in 2020. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. (3) The MLU (Taxi) segment composition is relevant for 4Q 2021 and it does not take into account the completed restructuring of our joint ventures with Uber in December 2021, which will affect the segment composition starting Q1 2022. (4) GMV (or gross merchandise value) is the value of orders delivered (and settled by customers) recognized on the date of delivery at their final prices, including VAT. (5) GMV of Yandex Delivery (Logistics) is defined as total transaction amounts paid by individual users and B2B clients for a last-mile delivery service, including VAT and excluding any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, partner (Driver / Courier) earnings and partner incentives. (6) E-Commerce GMV is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of grocery products sold through Yandex Eats (delivered and paid for) including VAT. Financial outlook Based on recent performance, we expect our total group revenues to be between RUB 490 billion and RUB 500 billion for the full year 2022. In Search & Portal, we expect ruble-based revenue to grow in the mid-to-high teens for the full year 2022 compared with 2021. We target Adjusted EBITDA margin to remain stable for the full year 2022 vs. full year 2021. In Mobility, we estimate GMV to be in the range of RUB 700 billion to RUB 720 billion for the full year 2022, which implies slight acceleration of growth on a normalised two-year stack basis (compensating for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic). We expect Adjusted EBITDA margin for the mobility business to improve by up to 50 bps as a percentage of GMV compared with 2021. We expect our total E-Commerce GMV (including GMV of Yandex Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex Eats) to double for the full year 2022 compared with 2021. Our outlook reflects our current view, based on the trends that we have seen in 2021, and may change subject to developments in market conditions, including impacts due to concerns over the current economic outlook and the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporate and Subsequent Events On December 6, 2021, Yandex announced a lock-up of all Class B shares held by Arkady Volozh (via his Family Trust) through December 31, 2023



On December 21, 2021, Yandex announced the completion of the restructuring of the Company's joint venture with Uber, MLU B.V. Following closing, Yandex owns 100% of each of the Yandex Eats, Yandex Lavka and Yandex Delivery (Logistics), and approximately 71% of newly structured MLU B.V. (consisting of mobility businesses post-restructuring, i.e. ride-hailing and car-sharing). In the first stage completed in September 2021 Yandex also acquired the entire Uber's 18.2% interest in Self Driving Group and as a result owns 100% of the business. The total consideration of the transactions was $1.0 billion in cash



Yandex repurchased 645,191 Class A shares in open market repurchases in Q4 2021, for total consideration of $50.1 million, as part of the Company's ongoing share repurchase program. We intend to hold such shares in treasury for use under the Yandex equity incentive plan



Yandex was assigned three high credit ratings, including investment grade level 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook from Fitch and 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook from S&P Global Ratings, as well as '?A+(RU)' with a Stable Outlook from ACRA in December 2021 and January 2022



On January 21, 2022, Yandex has reached a settlement with the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) and a consortium of Russian Internet companies in connection with an antitrust claim related to the placement of enriched search results. The settlement agreement confirms that Yandex has complied with all requirements of the warning, sets forth certain additional obligations of Yandex to support competition and terminates the case without any fines. The case is pending a formal termination of proceedings by FAS.

Consolidated Results The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, which includes the results of Yandex Market from July 24, 2020 (the date of consolidation): In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 71,599 110,328 54% 218,344 356,171 63% Ex-TAC revenues 65,683 103,166 57% 198,398 330,502 67% Income/(loss) from operations 4,108 (2,603) n/m 15,671 (13,277) n/m Adjusted EBITDA 13,768 9,720 -29% 49,348 32,143 -35% Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) n/m 23,350 (14,653) n/m Adjusted net income 5,846 2,645 -55% 20,398 8,005 -61% The table below provides a summary of our key financial results on a like-for-like basis (including Yandex Market for the full year 2020) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021: In RUB millions Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change Revenues 231,825 356,171 54% Ex-TAC revenues 211,447 330,502 56% Income/(loss) from operations 9,542 (13,277) n/m Adjusted EBITDA 45,176 32,143 -29% Net income/(loss) 20,309 (14,653) n/m Adjusted net income 17,963 8,005 -55% Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below. Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of December 31, 2021: RUB 102.7 billion ($1,382.3 million) on a consolidated basis

In December 2021, Yandex paid RUB 14.9 billion* ($200 million) in cash, the remaining consideration upon the completion of the joint venture restructuring transaction with Uber *at the exchange rate as of payment date.

Segment financial results Search & Portal Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Key operational trends: Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 60.2% in Q4 2021, up from 59.7% in Q4 2020 and 59.3% in Q3 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on Android in Russia was 59.2% in Q4 2021, up from 58.6% in Q4 2020 and 58.9% in Q3 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on iOS in Russia was 44.0% in Q4 2021, up from 41.6% in Q4 2020 and 42.8% in Q3 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Mobile search traffic was 64.4% of our total search traffic in Q4 2021. Mobile revenues represented 57.4% of our search revenues in Q4 2021

Search queries in Russia grew 7% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 36,648 47,955 31% 124,810 165,235 32% Revenues Ex-TAC 30,386 40,023 32% 102,883 136,276 32% Adjusted EBITDA 18,132 23,485 30% 60,719 79,579 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.5% 49.0% -0.5 pp 48.6% 48.2% -0.4 pp Revenues increased by 31% and Revenues Ex-TAC increased by 32% year-on-year in Q4 2021. On a two-year stack basis, which we are presenting to provide a clearer picture of our business by smoothing out the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the revenues grew by 18% in Q4 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the solid growth of the core search business (supported by product development and improved search share) as well as strong trends in the Yandex Ad Network on the back of improved economic recovery and our investments in further enhancements of our advertising products, instruments and technologies. Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 49.0% in Q4 2021 compared with 49.5% in Q4 2020. The year-on-year dynamic was primarily driven by our investments in increasing effectiveness of advertising products (including our conversion strategies and simplified solutions for SMB clients) and in product and performance marketing to support the growth of iOS market share.

MLU (Taxi) In 2021, the MLU (Taxi) segment included our mobility businesses, which consist of the (i) Ride-hailing business (including Yandex Taxi in Russia and 19 other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS) for both B2C and B2B, (ii) Yandex Drive, our car-sharing business; (iii) the FoodTech businesses (including Yandex Eats, our ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex Lavka, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service); and (iv) Yandex Delivery (Logistics), our last mile logistics solution for individuals, SMBs and enterprises. Key operational trends: Number of rides in the Ride-hailing service increased 48% compared with Q4 2020

The number of our dark stores in Yandex Lavka service reached 404 stores as of the end of December 2021 In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change GMV: Mobility 104,082 174,729 68% 337,863 588,846 74% Ride-hailing 100,999 170,750 69% 327,442 574,052 75% Drive 3,083 3,979 29% 10,421 14,794 42% Yandex Delivery (Logistics) 4,165 11,296 171% 8,578 29,456 243% FoodTech 12,913 26,446 105% 37,147 80,101 116% Total GMV 121,160 212,471 75% 383,588 698,403 82% Revenues: Mobility 14,828 26,722 80% 49,244 85,391 73% Ride-hailing 12,304 23,366 90% 40,719 73,024 79% Drive 2,524 3,356 33% 8,525 12,367 45% Yandex Delivery (Logistics) 1,539 5,294 244% 3,083 12,912 319% FoodTech 6,371 12,621 98% 16,663 37,652 126% Eliminations (487) (1,759) 261% (1,035) (4,384) 324% Total revenues 22,251 42,878 93% 67,955 131,571 94% Adjusted EBITDA: Mobility 3,339 7,939 138% 8,115 23,465 189% Ride-hailing 3,247 7,511 131% 9,892 22,266 125% Drive 92 428 365% (1,777) 1,199 n/m Yandex Delivery (Logistics) (429) (54) -87% (837) (902) 8% FoodTech (1,143) (2,444) 114% (3,841) (10,591) 176% Total Adjusted EBITDA 1,767 5,441 208% 3,437 11,972 248% Adjusted EBITDA margin as % of GMV: Mobility 3.2% 4.5% 1.3 pp 2.4% 4.0% 1.6 pp Ride-hailing 3.2% 4.4% 1.2 pp 3.0% 3.9% 0.9 pp Drive 3.0% 10.8% 7.8 pp -17.1% 8.1% 25.2 pp Yandex Delivery (Logistics) -10.3% -0.5% 9.8 pp -9.8% -3.1% 6.7 pp FoodTech -8.9% -9.2% -0.3 pp -10.3% -13.2% -2.9 pp Total Adjusted EBITDA as % of GMV 1.5% 2.6% 1.1 pp 0.9% 1.7% 0.8 pp MLU (Taxi) segment revenues increased by 93%, with Ride-hailing (including our corporate Taxi business) and Yandex Lavka as the largest contributors to growth, followed by the Yandex Delivery (Logistics) business, as well as Yandex Eats. Ride-hailing and Drive revenues increased by 90% and 33% respectively, driven by solid growth in rides and even faster growth in GMV (against the backdrop of the continuing driver supply shortage as well as seasonal increases in surge coefficients due to the weather conditions). Yandex Delivery (Logistics) revenues increased by 244% year-on-year and demonstrated solid growth compared to Q4 2020, as a result of increasing demand for last-mile delivery services. FoodTech revenue delivered solid 98% year-on-year growth primarily driven by the growth of Yandex Lavka on the back of increased demand and new dark stores openings, as well as by the solid performance of Yandex Eats Grocery; its share reached 26% of Yandex Eats GMV in Q4. On a two-year stack basis, revenue in Ride-hailing, Drive and FoodTech increased by 48%, 15% and 216%, respectively (including 128% two-year stack growth for Yandex Eats). Eliminations related to the MLU (Taxi) segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the Taxi Group. The increase of 261% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 was mainly attributed to a higher volume of FoodTech orders fulfilled by our Yandex Delivery (Logistics) business growing from a low base. Adjusted EBITDA of MLU (Taxi) was RUB 5,441 million in Q4 2021, an increase from RUB 1,767 million in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of the Mobility businesses reached RUB 7,939 million and increased 138% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, which was however offset by our investments into the rapidly growing Yandex Lavka and Yandex Eats (primariy as a result of expansion of our grocery delivery from retail chains) businesses as well as expansion of our Yandex Delivery (Logistics) services (including investments in building a stand-alone supply of drivers and couriers).

Yandex Market The Yandex Market segment includes our e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. Key operational trends: Total E-Commerce GMV (Yandex Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex Eats) increased by 192% year-on-year in Q4 2021

The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex Market marketplace reached 82% in Q4 2021 compared to 63% in Q4 2020

Marketplace's assortment was 22.6 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2021, up from 20.9 million SKUs as of the end of Q3 2021 and 2.0 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2020, and further expanded to 25.2 million SKUs as of the end of January 2022

The number of active buyers7 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 96% year-on-year and reached 9.8 million as of the end of Q4 2021

The number of active sellers8 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 214% year-on-year and reached 23.9 thousand as of the end of Q4 2021 (7) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date. (8) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date. The table below presents the financial results of the Yandex Market segment on a like-for-like basis for the full three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2021. In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 * 2021 Change 2020 * 2021 Change GMV of Yandex Market 14,692 46,208 215% 43,612 122,188 180% Revenues: 8,659 10,454 21% 28,831 35,288 22% Revenues from sale of goods (1P) 4,447 7,021 58% 15,307 24,319 59% Commission and other marketplace revenues (3P) 1,557 2,638 69% 4,592 6,220 35% CPC revenues9 2,655 795 -70% 8,932 4,749 -47% Adjusted EBITDA (3,036) (12,372) n/m (8,293) (40,451) n/m Adjusted EBITDA margin -35.1% -118.3% -83.2 pp -28.8% -114.6% -85.8 pp * Financial results of Yandex Market for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were included in Yandex's consolidated financial results on a consolidated basis from July 24, 2020. Yandex's portion of the results of Yandex Market prior the date of acquisition were recognized in the line item "Loss from equity method investments". (9) CPC revenues are defined as revenues from price comparison services priced on a CPC (cost-per-click) basis and recognized only when a user clicks on product offerings placed by merchants on Yandex Market. Marketplace revenues (from sales of goods (1P) and commission and other marketplace revenues (3P)) are priced on CPA (cost per action) model. The growth in GMV of Yandex Market marketplace slightly accelerated to 215% year-on-year in Q4 2021 compared with 212% in Q3 2021. The growth was driven by a combination of factors, including the expansion of the customer and merchant base, as well as product improvement, the expansion of Market Express offer and order frequency. Yandex Market total revenues grew 21% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The slower-than-GMV revenue growth is explained by the changes in marketplace revenue mix (increase in the share of 3P GMV to 82% in Q4 2021 compared with 63% in Q4 2020), the decrease of the blended 3P take-rates as well as the decline in price comparison revenue (by 70% year-on-year on the back of the conversion of merchants from CPC to our 3P marketplace model). Revenues from sale of goods (1P) grew 58% year-on-year and were influenced by overall business growth and partially offset by a decrease in 1P as a share of GMV. Commission and other marketplace revenues (3P) increased by 69% year-on-year driven by the overall growth of 3P GMV, partially offset by the lower merchant commissions and the decrease of the 3P blended take-rates (on the back of the expansion of the DBS (Delivery by Seller) model and lower merchant commissions compared to the last year). Adjusted EBITDA loss of the Yandex Market business was RUB 12.4 billion in Q4 2021, reflecting expectedly higher during the high season operating expenses associated both with materially increased volume of orders processed by fulfillment and logistics and targeted promotional campaigns, as well as fixed costs related to newly deployed operations infrastructure, partially offset by improving unit economics due to the optimization of delivery options, more efficient resources planning, and streamlining the key operational processes, including simplification of merchant acquisition and enrollment.

Media Services The Media Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and our production center Yandex Studio. Key operational trends: Number of Yandex Plus subscribers reached 12 million as of the end of Q4 2021, up 79% from the end of Q4 2020 In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 2,901 6,517 125% 7,807 18,408 136% Adjusted EBITDA (1,141) (1,886) 65% (3,735) (6,464) 73% Adjusted EBITDA margin -39.3% -28.9% 10.4 pp -47.8% -35.1% 12.7 pp Media Services revenues grew 125% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of subscription revenue (on the back of the rapid growth of paying members of the Yandex Plus program), licensing revenue (due to a significantly higher volume of original content produced and exclusive content purchased in 2021 vs 2020), as well as devices revenue (a significantly greater volume of sales due to sales of new types of devices) and transactional revenue (mainly through ticket sales due to the events market recovery). The adjusted EBITDA losses of RUB 1.9 billion reflects our investments in content and marketing which translates into the growth of the Yandex Plus subscriber base as well as the growth of personnel expenses required to support the expansion of the business.

Classifieds The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent. In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 1,818 2,302 27% 5,778 8,158 41% Adjusted EBITDA 599 485 -19% 1,070 2,066 93% Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.9% 21.1% -11.8 pp 18.5% 25.3% 6.8 pp Classifieds revenues increased by 27% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 and was driven mainly by the increase in revenues from auto dealers' listings. Auto dealers services revenue has grown by more than 1.5x and reached RUB 1.3 billion as compared to Q4 2020 due to the continued improvement of our monetization strategies and improvement of product offering. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 19% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020, driven by increased investments in the development and marketing of new products and services in order to expand our end-to-end value proposition for both customers and consumers, as well as overall enhancement of the Classifieds segment's offering.

Other Business Units and Initiatives The Other Business Units and Initiatives segment includes our self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Yandex Uslugi ("Services") and Yandex Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), as well as several other experiments. Key operational trends: Zen's daily average users was 22.3 million in December 2021, up 8% from September 2021 and 10% from December 2020 In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 4,620 8,642 87% 11,105 24,082 117% Adjusted EBITDA (2,580) (5,506) 113% (8,294) (14,874) 79% Adjusted EBITDA margin -55.8% -63.7% -7.9 pp -74.7% -61.8% 12.9 pp Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 87% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the fast growth in Devices (revenue increased 111% year-on-year to RUB 4.1 billion in Q4 2021 on the back of the strong demand for our stations and consumer price increase per device), Zen (due to development of new formats aimed to improve the quality of content and advertising feed) and Cloud (due to client base expansion and strong acceleration in the consumption of platform services). Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 5.5 billion, an increase on the loss of RUB 2.6 billion in Q4 2020, as a result of investments in Lavka Overseas, FinTech, Devices, Yandex SDG (where adjusted EBITDA loss was RUB 1.3 billion in Q4 2021 primarily due to an increase in the number of employees to further improve our self-driving technology, as well as to deploy rovers in new territories), Zen (due to increased investments in content development and marketing) and other initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of our Devices business has improved from -31.7% in Q4 2020 to -24.8% in Q4 2021, primarily driven by economies of scale, and the optimization of procurement prices and logistics costs.

Eliminations Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, logistics services, devices intercompany sales and others. In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues: Segment revenues 76,897 118,748 54% 231,322 382,742 65% Eliminations (5,298) (8,420) 59% (12,978) (26,571) 105% Total revenues 71,599 110,328 54% 218,344 356,171 63% Adjusted EBITDA: Segment adjusted EBITDA 13,741 9,647 -30% 49,084 31,828 -35% Eliminations 27 73 170% 264 315 19% Total adjusted EBITDA 13,768 9,720 -29% 49,348 32,143 -35% Eliminations related to our revenues increased 59% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The increase was mainly attributed to the intercompany eliminations related to logistics activities between Yandex Market and MLU (Taxi), devices intercompany sales, higher intercompany TAC related to the fast growing Zen business as well as the intercompany revenue in Search and Portal (related to brand royalties, data centers rent paid by business units).

Consolidated revenues breakdown10 (10) The full definition of our consolidated revenues by source is presented under the caption "Revenues" in Item 5 in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Online advertising revenues 38,402 48,431 26% 126,450 166,618 32% Revenues related to MLU (Taxi) segment, excluding sales of goods 17,691 32,942 86% 57,516 101,402 76% Revenues related to sales of goods 10,148 17,658 74% 20,145 55,910 178% Other revenues 5,358 11,297 111% 14,233 32,241 127% Total revenues 71,599 110,328 54% 218,344 356,171 63% Online advertising revenues grew 26% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 and generated 44% of total revenues. On a two-year stack basis online advertising revenues grew by 19%, and by 22% excluding TAC. Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues, product development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), and depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A). Apart from D&A, each of the above expense categories include personnel-related costs and expenses, relevant office space rental, and related share-based compensation expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q4 2021, our headcount increased by 798 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 18,004 as of December 31, 2021, up by 5% compared with September 30, 2021, and up 52% from December 31, 2020, which was primarily driven by the expansion of our teams in (i) Search and Portal (mainly sales managers and developers), (ii) in the E-commerce businesses (including Yandex Market, Yandex Lavka and Yandex Eats) to support the rapid growth of their operations and scale, and (iii) to support the fast growth of Ride-hailing, Yandex Cloud, FinTech, Media Services and other businesses.

Cost of revenues, including traffic acquisition costs (TAC) In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change TAC 5,916 7,162 21% 19,946 25,669 29% Total TAC as a % of total revenues 8.3% 6.5% -1.8 pp 9.1% 7.2% -1.9 pp Costs related to MLU (Taxi) segment, excluding sales of goods 9,096 16,604 83% 29,014 52,945 82% Costs related to MLU (Taxi) segment, excluding sales of goods as a % of revenues 12.7% 15.0% 2.3 pp 13.3% 14.9% 1.6 pp Cost of devices and other goods sold11 9,203 15,265 66% 17,586 49,957 184% Cost of devices and other goods sold as a % of revenues 12.9% 13.8% 0.9 pp 8.1% 14.0% 5.9 pp Other cost of revenues 7,231 13,435 86% 19,188 45,382 137% Other cost of revenues as a % of revenues 10.1% 12.2% 2.1 pp 8.8% 12.7% 3.9 pp Total cost of revenues 31,446 52,465 67% 85,734 173,952 103% Total cost of revenues as a % of revenues 43.9% 47.6% 3.7 pp 39.3% 48.8% 9.5 pp (11) Including cost of 1P products on Yandex Market marketplace. TAC grew 21% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 and represented 6.5% of total revenues, down 177 basis points compared with Q4 2020. The year-on-year dynamic of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in the share of advertising revenues as a percentage of total revenues as well as the optimization of TAC rates.

Operating Expenses In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Product development 10,027 13,996 40% 36,339 48,461 33% As a % of revenues 14.0% 12.7% -1.3 pp 16.6% 13.6% -3 pp Sales, general and administrative 21,173 39,392 86% 62,913 122,924 95% As a % of revenues 29.6% 35.7% 6.1 pp 28.8% 34.5% 5.7 pp Depreciation and amortization 4,845 7,078 46% 17,687 24,111 36% As a % of revenues 6.8% 6.4% -0.4 pp 8.1% 6.8% -1.3 pp Total operating expenses 36,045 60,466 68% 116,939 195,496 67% As a % of revenues 50.3% 54.8% 4.5 pp 53.6% 54.9% 1.3 pp Total operating expenses increased 68% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The increase was mainly due to personnel expenses, which supported revenue growth of MLU (Taxi) and Search and Portal, GMV growth acceleration of Yandex Market, advertising and performance marketing activities to support our market share gains, and the expansion of our customer base in a number of services (primarily Ride-hailing, E-commerce businesses, Search and Portal and our Yandex Plus subscription program). Q4 2021 dynamics were also affected by the low operating costs base in Q4 2020 due to pandemic-related cost optimization measures that were implemented in 2020. In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change SBC expense included in cost of revenues 124 112 -10% 449 479 7% SBC expense included in product development 2,599 2,736 5% 9,216 11,504 25% SBC expense included in SG&A 2,092 2,180 4% 6,063 8,846 46% Total SBC expense 4,815 5,028 4% 15,728 20,829 32% As a % of revenues 6.7% 4.6% -2.1 pp 7.2% 5.8% -1.4 pp Total SBC expenses increased 4% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The increase primarily reflects new equity-based grants made in 2020-2021 and the change of share price of Yandex N.V., which is partly offset by the exchange of MLU equity awards for new Yandex N.V. RSUs in Q4 2020.

Income/(loss) from operations In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Income/(loss) from operations 4,108 (2,603) n/m 15,671 (13,277) n/m Losses from operations amounted to RUB 2.6 billion in Q4 2021 compared to income from operations of RUB 4.1 billion in Q4 2020. The decrease reflects the changes in segment mix amid the continuing investments in our rapidly growing businesses (primarily Yandex Market, FoodTech, Media Services and Other Business Units and Initiatives). Adjusted EBITDA decreased 29% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020. The decline was mainly driven by re-investments of strong Adjusted EBITDA generated by the Search and Portal and Ride-hailing businesses into a number of fast-growing attractive opportunities including E-commerce (Yandex Market, Yandex Eats Grocery and Yandex Lavka), Media Services and Other Business Units and Initiatives (including Lavka Overseas, FinTech, Devices, Yandex SDG, Zen and other experiments). Interest income decreased RUB 49 mln in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020 and remained stable in both quarters. Interest expense increased 50% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020, reflecting higher finance lease expenses due to the expansion of fulfillment capacity for Yandex Market as well as our fleet of cars for our car-sharing business. Income tax expense for Q4 2021 was RUB 2,028 million, down from RUB 3,964 million in Q4 2020. Our effective tax rate in Q4 2021 was negative of 243.5% compared to positive tax rate of 102.5% in Q4 2020. If we remove the effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense, gain on the revaluation of investment in Clickhouse, contribution to the Russian Fund for the Development of Information Technologies and tax provisions recognized, our effective tax rate for Q4 2021 was 16.9%, compared to 20.7% for Q4 2020 as adjusted for effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense and tax provisions recognized in that period. The decrease in the tax rate without above-mentioned effects was primarily driven by the permanent difference between US GAAP and tax accounting as well as differences in foreign tax rates of certain our subsidiaries. Net loss was RUB 2.9 billion in Q4 2021, compared with net loss of RUB 0.1 billion in Q4 2020. Apart from the drivers described above that affected the results of operations and income taxes, the change in net income/(loss) was driven by gain on the revaluation of our investment in ClickHouse in the amount of RUB 3.5 billion and our RUB 1.5 billion contribution to the Russian Fund for the Development of Information Technologies to support Russian technology companies in promoting their products and services. Adjusted net income decreased 55% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020, primarily driven by the same factors that affected the change of net loss. Net cash flow provided by operating activities for Q4 2021 was RUB 3.4 billion ($45.8 million) and capital expenditures were RUB 18.9 billion ($254.1 million). The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 was 358,703,353, including 323,004,678 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 795,801 Class A shares held in treasury and all Class C shares outstanding solely as a result of the conversion of Class B shares into Class A shares. Any such Class C shares will be cancelled. There were also employee share options outstanding to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.32 per share, 1.9 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 15.6 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 5.4 million shares were fully vested; performance share units (PSUs) for 0.4 million shares and synthetic options for 2.1 million, 0.5 million of which were fully vested. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic In Q4 2021 we saw a continuing strengthening of the Russian economy as well as gradual recovery of consumer demand across our key markets. The growth rates of our key businesses, advertising and ride-hailing, have further normalized in Q4 2021 compared to the previous quarter, which was influenced by the lower base as a result of the pandemic. The businesses that experienced an acceleration of demand during the pandemic continued to demonstrate solid growth trends on the back of fewer COVID-19 restrictions, including our FoodTech businesses, Yandex Market marketplace and Media Services. We believe this is related to the change in consumer behavior and habits, and low penetration of these services in Russia. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia started to grow again in December 2021 and January 2022 and reached a new record high. As such, some regions in Russia continued to introduce various lockdown measures and restrictions. The performance in the upcoming months will highly depend on the epidemiological situation in Russia and the magnitude of the potential restrictive measures implemented by authorities. With regards to our financial position as of the end of December 31, 2021, our analysis of the effect from COVID-19 on goodwill and non-current assets shows no measurable impact. The development of the situation with respect to COVID-19 may also lead to changes in estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Conference Call Information Yandex's management will hold an earnings conference call on February 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 PM Moscow time; 1:00 PM London time). We recommend using the dial-in option if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and confirmation code stated below). To access the conference call live, please dial: US: +1 646 828 8073 UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9601 Russia: +7 495 646 5137 Passcode: 8108150 A live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/yandex20220215 Following the call, a webcast replay will be available at the Yandex Investor Relations website at https://ir.yandex/events-and-presentations ABOUT YANDEX Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on NASDAQ since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2021 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of February 15, 2022, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law. USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: ex-TAC revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex Market. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures", included following the accompanying financial tables. We define the various non-GAAP financial measures we use as follows: Ex-TAC revenues means U.S. GAAP revenues less total traffic acquisition costs (TAC)

Adjusted EBITDA means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) SBC expense, (3) interest expense, (4) income tax expense, (5) one-off restructuring and other expenses, (6) accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to employees in connection with certain business combinations, (7) income/(loss) from equity method investments, less (1) interest income and (2) other income/(loss), net, (3) effect of Yandex Market consolidation Adjusted net income means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1) SBC expense adjusted for the income tax attributable to the SBC expense, (2) accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations, (3) one-off restructuring and other expenses, (4) amortization of debt discount related to our convertible debt adjusted for the related reduction in income tax, (5) loss from disposal of investment in Yandex Money less (1) foreign exchange losses/(gains) adjusted for (increase)/reduction in income tax attributable to foreign exchange gains/(losses), (2) effect of Yandex Market consolidation Financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex Market means revenues, ex-TAC revenues, income/(loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and net income/(loss) of the combined results of operations as if the acquisition of Yandex Market completed as of January 1, 2020. These amounts have been calculated after the elimination of revenue related to intercompany transactions and adjusting the results of Yandex Market to reflect amortization associated with intangibles acquired and related income tax results These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for evaluating financial performance as well as decision-making. Management believes that these metrics reflect the organic, core operating performance of the company, and therefore are useful to analysts and investors in providing supplemental information that helps them understand, model and forecast the evolution of our operating business. Although our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for operational decision-making and considers these financial measures to be useful for analysts and investors, we recognize that there are a number of limitations related to such measures. In particular, it should be noted that several of these measures exclude some recurring costs, particularly share-based compensation. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of the measures described above may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations. Below we describe why we make particular adjustments to certain U.S. GAAP financial measures: TAC We believe that it may be useful for investors and analysts to review certain measures both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and net of the effect of TAC, which we view as comparable to sales bonuses but, unlike sales bonuses, are not deducted from U.S. GAAP revenues. By presenting revenue, net of TAC, we believe that investors and analysts are able to obtain a clearer picture of our business without the impact of the revenues we share with our partners. SBC SBC is a significant expense item, and an important part of our compensation and incentive programs. As it is a non-cash charge, however, and highly dependent on our share price at the time of equity award grants, we believe that it is useful for investors and analysts to see certain financial measures excluding the impact of these charges in order to obtain a clearer picture of our operating performance. Acquisition-related costs We may incur expenses in connection with acquisitions that are not indicative of our recurring core operating performance. In particular, we are required under U.S. GAAP to accrue as expense the contingent compensation that is payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations. We eliminate these acquisition-related expenses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to provide management and investors a tool for comparing on a period-to-period basis our operating performance in the ordinary course of operations. Foreign exchange gains and losses Because we hold significant assets and liabilities in currencies other than our Russian ruble operating currency, and because foreign exchange fluctuations are outside of our operational control, we believe that it is useful to present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding these effects, in order to provide greater clarity regarding our operating performance. One-off restructuring and other expenses We believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to restructuring targeted amendments to Corporate Governance Structure approved by shareholders in December 2019 and other similar one-off expenses. Effect of Yandex Market consolidation We adjust net income and EBITDA for gain on Yandex Market consolidation. We have eliminated this gain from adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margins measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities. Loss from disposal of investment in Yandex Money We adjust net income for loss from disposal of investment in Yandex Money. We have added this loss to adjusted net income as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities. Amortization of debt discount We also adjust net income for interest expense representing amortization of the debt discount related to our convertible senior notes due 2025 issued in Q1 2020. We have eliminated this expense from adjusted net income as it is non-cash in nature and is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The tables at the end of this release provide detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure we use from the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. YANDEX N.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020* 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 132,398 79,275 1,067.1 Term deposits 105,787 23,415 315.2 Investments in marketable equity securities - 4,049 54.5 Accounts receivable, net 25,440 43,568 586.4 Prepaid expenses 6,727 12,663 170.4 Inventory 4,810 9,587 129.0 Funds receivable, net 2,289 6,180 83.2 Investments in debt securities - 452 6.1 VAT reclaimable 7,573 13,498 181.7 Other current assets 5,377 7,288 98.1 Total current assets 290,401 199,975 2,691.7 Property and equipment, net 61,772 98,325 1,323.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,800 36,245 487.9 Intangible assets, net 21,842 22,359 301.0 Content assets, net 7,464 13,767 185.3 Goodwill 104,275 117,864 1,586.5 Long-term prepaid expenses 1,391 3,278 44.0 Investments in non-marketable equity securities 1,135 10,215 137.5 Deferred tax assets 1,639 5,625 75.7 Other non-current assets 4,893 7,843 105.6 Total non-current assets 225,211 315,521 4,247.0 TOTAL ASSETS 515,612 515,496 6,938.7 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 43,634 84,495 1,137.3 Income and non-income taxes payable 12,573 16,196 218.0 Deferred revenue 6,645 10,415 140.2 Total current liabilities 62,852 111,106 1,495.5 Convertible debt 83,277 85,835 1,155.4 Deferred tax liabilities 3,705 2,989 40.2 Operating lease liabilities 12,830 24,642 331.7 Finance lease liabilities 3,387 15,350 206.6 Other accrued liabilities 1,459 2,649 35.7 Total non-current liabilities 104,658 131,465 1,769.6 Total liabilities 167,510 242,571 3,265.0 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,167 869 11.7 Shareholders' equity: Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding - - - Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 320,430,479 and 323,800,479, Class B: 35,708,674 and 35,698,674, and Class C: 1,429,984 and 10,000, respectively); shares outstanding (Class A: 318,501,858 and 323,004,678, Class B: 35,708,674 and 35,698,674, and Class C: nil) 278 281 3.8 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 1,928,621 and 795,801, respectively) (6) (2,728) (36.7) Additional paid-in capital 160,857 112,942 1,520.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,923 16,193 217.9 Retained earnings 145,789 131,488 1,769.9 Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V. 324,841 258,176 3,475.1 Noncontrolling interests 20,094 13,880 186.9 Total shareholders' equity 344,935 272,056 3,662.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 515,612 515,496 6,938.7 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements and revised in the first quarter of 2021 due to immaterial discrepancies YANDEX N.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ RUB RUB $ Revenues 71,599 110,328 1,485.0 218,344 356,171 4,794.2 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 31,446 52,465 706.2 85,734 173,952 2,341.4 Product development(1) 10,027 13,996 188.4 36,339 48,461 652.3 Sales, general and administrative(1) 21,173 39,392 530.2 62,913 122,924 1,654.7 Depreciation and amortization 4,845 7,078 95.3 17,687 24,111 324.5 Total operating costs and expenses 67,491 112,931 1,520.1 202,673 369,448 4,972.9 Income/(loss) from operations 4,108 (2,603) (35.1) 15,671 (13,277) (178.7) Interest income 1,161 1,112 15.0 3,869 4,615 62.1 Interest expense (747) (1,119) (15.1) (2,373) (3,711) (50.0) Effect of Yandex Market consolidation - - - 19,230 - - Income/(loss) from equity method investments 2 3,825 51.5 (2,175) 6,367 85.7 Other income/(loss), net (655) (2,048) (27.5) 2,321 (1,217) (16.3) Net income/(loss) before income taxes 3,869 (833) (11.2) 36,543 (7,223) (97.2) Income tax expense 3,964 2,028 27.3 13,193 7,430 100.0 Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) (38.5) 23,350 (14,653) (197.2) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 411 (1,567) (21.1) 1,363 (16) (0.2) Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. 316 (4,428) (59.6) 24,713 (14,669) (197.4) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic 0.89 (12.19) (0.16) 72.52 (40.48) (0.54) Diluted 0.81 (12.19) (0.16) 69.77 (40.48) (0.54) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B shares used in per share computation Basic 353,292,329 363,263,671 363,263,671 340,764,574 362,386,669 362,386,669 Diluted 365,970,656 363,263,671 363,263,671 353,382,841 362,386,669 362,386,669 (1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of: Cost of revenues 124 112 1.5 449 479 6.4 Product development 2,599 2,736 36.8 9,216 11,504 154.8 Sales, general and administrative 2,092 2,180 29.4 6,063 8,846 119.2



YANDEX N.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars) Three months ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) (38.5) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,644 5,443 73.3 Amortization of intangible assets 1,201 1,635 22.0 Amortization of content assets 737 941 12.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 2,607 3,183 42.8 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 526 516 6.9 Share-based compensation expense 4,815 5,028 67.7 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 681 240 3.2 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses 880 (149) (2.0) Income from equity method investments (2) (3,825) (51.5) Other 54 (714) (9.6) Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (6,555) (11,574) (155.8) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,415) (5,132) (69.0) Inventory 2,406 (2,499) (33.5) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 2,175 12,938 174.1 Deferred revenue 1,951 2,633 35.4 Bank deposits and loans to customers - 303 4.1 Bank deposits and liabilities - (145) (2.0) Content assets (2,503) (2,137) (28.8) Content liabilities 31 (421) (5.7) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,138 3,403 45.8 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (7,176) (18,879) (254.1) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 32 85 1.1 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (329) - - Investments in non-marketable equity securities - (2,485) (33.4) Investments in marketable equity securities - (735) (9.9) Proceeds from investments in non-marketable equity securities - 944 12.7 Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities - 511 6.9 Investments in debt securities - (100) (1.3) Investments in term deposits (96,937) (23,475) (316.0) Maturities of term deposits 141,830 53,443 719.4 Loans granted (472) (443) (6.0) Proceeds from repayments of loans - 390 5.2 Net cash provided by investing activities 36,948 9,256 124.6 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,088 114 1.5 Repurchases of share options (186) - - Ordinary shares issuance costs (5) - - Repurchases of ordinary shares - (3,436) (46.2) Proceeds from overdraft borrowings 397 2,941 39.6 Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount - (569) (7.7) Payment for finance leases (63) (301) (4.1) Other financing activities (21) (141) (1.8) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (135) - - Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests - (14,714) (198.1) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 1,075 (16,106) (216.8) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (5,228) 1,359 18.3 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 38,933 (2,088) (28.1) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,513 81,487 1,096.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,446 79,399 1,068.7 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,463 81,425 1,096.0 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50 62 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,513 81,487 1,096.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,398 79,275 1,067.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 48 124 1.6 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,446 79,399 1,068.7 YANDEX N.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) 23,350 (14,653) (197.2) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 13,862 18,162 244.4 Amortization of intangible assets 3,825 5,949 80.1 Amortization of content assets 3,013 6,386 86.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 9,643 11,223 151.1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,667 2,070 27.9 Share-based compensation expense 15,728 20,829 280.4 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 666 (5,163) (69.5) Foreign exchange gains (2,752) (235) (3.2) (Income)/loss from equity method investments 2,175 (6,367) (85.7) Effect of Yandex Market consolidation (19,230) - - Other 1,166 (458) (6.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (6,333) (18,011) (242.4) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,607) (22,405) (301.7) Inventory (1,501) (4,756) (64.0) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (2,939) 22,835 307.4 Deferred revenue 2,617 3,806 51.2 Bank deposits and loans to customers - 304 4.1 Bank deposits and liabilities - (194) (2.6) Content assets (7,300) (11,740) (158.0) Content liabilities 554 1,711 23.0 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,604 9,293 125.1 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (24,551) (44,621) (600.6) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 106 147 2.0 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (33,798) (8,236) (110.9) Investments in non-marketable equity securities (15) (3,143) (42.3) Investments in marketable equity securities - (10,604) (142.7) Proceeds from investments in non-marketable equity securities - 944 12.7 Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities - 6,163 83.0 Investments in debt securities - (100) (1.3) Investments in term deposits (364,894) (264,151) (3,555.5) Maturities of term deposits 303,286 345,474 4,650.1 Loans granted (472) (1,546) (20.9) Proceeds from repayments of loans 391 1,667 22.4 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (119,947) 21,994 296.0 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,176 1,153 15.5 Repurchases of share options (828) (67) (0.9) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 82,046 - - Proceeds from overdraft borrowings 397 2,941 39.6 Repayments of overdraft borrowings - (398) (5.4) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 72,650 - - Ordinary shares issuance costs (96) - - Repurchases of ordinary shares (10,165) (6,966) (93.8) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (63) (6,073) (81.7) Payment for finance leases (374) (737) (9.9) Other financing activities (145) (427) (5.7) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,213) (1,194) (16.1) Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,709) (73,077) (983.6) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 139,676 (84,845) (1,142.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 23,660 511 6.8 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 75,993 (53,047) (714.1) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,453 132,446 1,782.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,446 79,399 1,068.7 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,415 132,398 1,782.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 38 48 0.7 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,453 132,446 1,782.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,398 79,275 1,067.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 48 124 1.6 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,446 79,399 1,068.7 YANDEX N.V. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Total revenues 71,599 110,328 54% 218,344 356,171 63% Less: traffic acquisition costs (TAC) 5,916 7,162 21% 19,946 25,669 29% Ex-TAC revenues 65,683 103,166 57% 198,398 330,502 67% Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) n/m 23,350 (14,653) n/m Add: depreciation and amortization 4,845 7,078 46% 17,687 24,111 36% Add: SBC expense 4,815 5,028 4% 15,728 20,829 32% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration - 208 n/m - 471 n/m Add: one-off restructuring and other expenses - 9 n/m 262 9 -97% Less: interest income (1,161) (1,112) -4% (3,869) (4,615) 19% Add: interest expense 747 1,119 50% 2,373 3,711 56% Add: loss/(income) from equity method investments (2) (3,825) n/m 2,175 (6,367) n/m Less: other (income)/loss, net 655 2,048 213% (2,321) 1,217 n/m Less: effect of Yandex Market consolidation - - n/m (19,230) - n/m Add: income tax expense 3,964 2,028 -49% 13,193 7,430 -44% Adjusted EBITDA 13,768 9,720 -29% 49,348 32,143 -35% Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to U.S. GAAP Net Income In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Net income/(loss) (95) (2,861) n/m 23,350 (14,653) n/m Add: SBC expense 4,815 5,028 4% 15,728 20,829 32% Less: income tax attributable to SBC expense 89 - n/m - - n/m Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration - 208 n/m - 471 n/m Less: foreign exchange gains/(losses) 880 (149) n/m (2,752) (235) -91% Add: increase in income tax attributable to foreign exchange gains/(losses) (234) 22 n/m 937 31 -97% Add: one-off restructuring and other expenses (3) 9 n/m 215 9 -96% Add: loss from disposal of investment in Yandex Money - - n/m 900 - n/m Less: effect of Yandex Market consolidation - - n/m (19,230) - n/m Add: amortization of debt discount 526 516 -2% 1,667 2,070 24% Less: reduction in income tax attributable to amortization of debt discount (132) (128) -3% (417) (517) 24% Adjusted net income 5,846 2,645 -55% 20,398 8,005 -61%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin U.S. GAAP Net Loss Margin In RUB millions U.S. GAAP Actual Net Loss Net Loss Margin (1) Adjustment (2) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) Three months ended December 31, 2021 (2,861) -2.6% 12,581 9,720 8.8% Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (14,653) -4.1% 46,796 32,143 9.0% Net loss margin is defined as net loss divided by total revenues. Adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization expense, SBC expense, one-off restructuring and other expenses, accrual of expense related to contingent consideration, interest income, interest expense, loss/income from equity method investments, other income, net, income tax expense and effect of Yandex Market consolidation. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, please see the table above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

Reconciliation of financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex Market to U.S. GAAP financial results In RUB millions Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 Revenues 218,344 Add: revenues of Yandex Market, net of intercompany eliminations 13,481 Revenues, including Yandex Market 231,825 Ex-TAC revenues 198,398 Add: Ex-TAC revenues related to Yandex Market, net of intercompany eliminations 13,049 Ex-TAC revenues, including Yandex Market 211,447 Income/(loss) from operations 15,671 Less: depreciation and amortization of assets identified in a business combinations (554) Less: loss from operations of Yandex Market, net of intercompany eliminations (5,575) Income from operations, including Yandex Market 9,542 Net income 23,350 Less: depreciation and amortization of assets identified in a business combinations and related income tax effect (1,007) Less: loss of Yandex Market (2,034) Net income, including Yandex Market 20,309 Contacts: Investor Relations Yulia Gerasimova Phone: +7 495 974-35-38 E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru Media Relations Ilya Grabovskiy Phone: +7 495 739-70-00 E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru

