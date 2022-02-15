The Q Peak Duo XL-G10 panel series is currently the largest and most powerful product series manufactured by the South Korean module maker. It is based on monocrystalline 'Qantum' half cells and is the company's first panel relying on M6 wafers.South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has announced it has begun selling its new Q.Peak Duo-G10 panels in Europe. "European markets are poised to welcome Q Cells' powerful solar module ever this month, as the Q.Peak Duo-G10 series enters the fray across the continent," the module maker said in a statement. These panels were unveiled ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...