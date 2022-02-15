- (PLX AI) - Allegion Q4 revenue USD 709.2 million vs. estimate USD 680 million
- • Q4 operating margin 16.2%
- • Q4 adjusted operating margin 16.4%
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 5.5-5.7, adjusted EPS USD 5.55-5.75; consensus was USD 5.72
- • The company expects full-year 2022 revenues to increase 6 to 7.5 percent on a reported basis and increase 7 to 8.5 percent organically
- • While end-market demand has remained strong, continued supply chain challenges caused operational inefficiencies and constrained revenue, especially in the Americas segment, CEO said
