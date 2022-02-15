Layer123 Recognizes Netcracker for Groundbreaking RAN and Edge Orchestration Technology, Use Cases and Business Value

Netcracker Technology announced today that Netcracker received two Network Transformation Awards from Layer123 in the categories of 5G Product Innovation and Edge and Cloud Excellence. The awards were presented at Layer123 World Congress 2021 to honor innovation and leadership across a wide range of technologies.

Netcracker Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller, part of Netcracker Open vRAN Domain Orchestration, received the award in the 5G Product Innovation category for its use of AI/ML and standard O-RAN interfaces to maximize RAN optimization. The solution, developed with Netcracker's parent company NEC, helps support new use cases, such as AI-driven energy-efficient optimization of massive MIMO antenna systems and 5G RAN slicing.

Netcracker Edge Service Orchestration won for Edge and Cloud Excellence due to its ability to meet the stringent latency and high-performance demands of multi-access edge computing (MEC) services. Its cloud-native technology, microservices architecture and open APIs enable it to run on any public or private cloud platform and create new opportunities for CSPs worldwide.

"Netcracker won in two of our most competitive categories due to the ability to set new benchmarks for innovation," said Millad Farahani, Research Director at Layer123. "RAN optimization and edge cloud are the new frontiers of 5G, and we commend Netcracker for these achievements."

"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from Layer123," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Our mission is to help 5G and cloud technologies evolve and also to help CSPs maximize their benefits with practical solutions and proven use cases. These awards are a validation of the progress that we've made in breaking new ground in these critical areas."

