Snow Lake Resources Ltd.: Snow Lake Lithium's First Results from Drone Mag Survey Identify Multiple Extension Anomalies and Prospective Targets on SG Claims

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that the first batch of data received from its drone magnetic survey first announced ( November 29, 2021 - Snow Lake Lithium Receives Government Grant for $62,000 CAD ), identified several highly prospective targets in the Company's Sherritt Gordon (SG) pegmatite dykes.
Initial images from the EarthEx Drone Magnetic survey on the Snow Lake Lithium SG - Grass River (GR) Target area show noticeable correlation between magnetic lows in the data and the known pegmatite dykes that were sampled during last fall's prospecting campaign (December 6th 2021 - Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Samples Up To 6.97 WT% Li2O from its Manitoba Project ). The drone system's unique ability to fly low to the canopy and maintain centimeter precision RTK (real-time kinematic positioning) navigation results in exceptional levels of detail in the data, revealing features not before seen (Figure 1.0).