KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, is proud to announce the launch of its retail Mac & Cheeze products. Komo is planning to launch its frozen Mac & Cheeze products for retail next month, building on the success of its previously launched ready-to-bake meals which include Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie.
