KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, is proud to announce the launch of its retail Mac & Cheeze products. Komo is planning to launch its frozen Mac & Cheeze products for retail next month, building on the success of its previously launched ready-to-bake meals which include Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie.

Since December 2021, Komo's development team has been working on commercializing its Mac & Greens dish, which is one of it's most popular items on Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes. The Company aims to deliver two SKUs with two serving sizes as well as a family size as part of the Mac & Cheeze launch.

"Our innovation process of introducing ideas through Komo Eats has been a validating experience, allowing us to collect feedback from consumers and give us the data and insight necessary to move forward with a retail launch," states CEO, William White. "This has been an important building block in our success with our ready-to-bake meals and staying true to our mission to make eating plant-based foods easy, shareworthy and made with wholesome ingredients."

The new products will be available next month, with an initial local launch in Vancouver, British Columbia, through retail and Komo's direct-to-consumer website. The Company will gather consumer feedback as it works on large scale manufacturing of the new products with its co-manufacturing partner.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

