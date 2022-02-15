Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Collaboration with Two of North America's Leading Food Companies to Accelerate Net-Zero Ambitions Utilizing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC Hydrogen Boiler Solution

Partners are one of the largest global dairy products companies and one of Canada's largest food manufacturing companies

Dynamic food companies leading the way to lower emission, seeking to transition their commercial operations and facilities to lower, and ultimately zero-emissions, with JEV's cleanH2steam DCC TM Hydrogen Boiler

These projects build on the success of the Rémy Cointreau project underway in Scotland as the Food & Beverage Industry look to dramatically lower their emissions

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures' (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies (HT), is pleased to announce that it signed MOUs with two major North American Food Companies to explore the utilization and integration of its DCCTM Hydrogen Boiler to supply zero-emission steam for use in food processing and commercial facilities.

The partnerships will initially focus on select facilities with the goal of potentially rolling out the DCCTM boilers company-wide with both corporations.

JEV will initially complete a front-end engineering evaluation to establish the process design to meet the specific steam requirements of select facilities including optimal hydrogen and oxygen production, storage, and typical balance of plant systems.

"The path to net-zero emissions must include partnerships and collaboration," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures. "At the core of our collaboration agreements with these industry-leading food companies is the potential to develop an innovative and integrated hydrogen offering for commercialization and deployment of smarter, cleaner, and more economic energy solutions. People care about how food and beverages are made and the emissions that go into these processes. These leaders are setting an example of how to transition the production of high-quality food to a cleaner more environmentally sustainable process.

Since our Q4 2021 announcement of our green distillery project with Rémy Cointreau's Bruichladdich Distillery, we are seeing a shift in the food and beverage industry leaders to lower emissions as the path forward. It's a great example of how Jericho Energy Ventures is strategically pursuing ways to advance new growth markets for its zero-emission DCCTM hydrogen boiler."

Janet Reiser, President of Hydrogen Technologies, stated, "Our zero-emission DCC boiler system can significantly improve the way food is made with regards to reducing dangerous GHG emissions. We are very much looking forward to working with many more leading food and beverage companies from around the world as they look to follow suit and move to decarbonize operations in a practical, efficient and timely manner."

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it power generation plants, district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pulp and paper mills or large venue halls, HT has a reliable, efficient, and clean solution for your needs.

Website: https://hydrogentechnologiesinc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/h2_technologies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrogen-technologies-inc/

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is a publicly traded, deep-tech venture capital and incubator platform, backing world-class Companies, founders, and technologies, leveraged to long-term decarbonization themes including hydrogen, carbon capture and energy storage. We believe the energy transition is complex and needs an active specialist approach - making sustainable investing simple for every investor.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

