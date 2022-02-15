Feathr, the world's leading online marketplace for artisan wallpaper, today announces the launch of their new Style Guru service. Built upon artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning (ML) principles, Style Guru is the first service to provide instant, intelligent personalised wallpaper recommendations.

Whether looking for the perfect wallpaper for a fresh look or hunting out a coordinating colour, Feathr's expert team know that choosing the ideal wallpaper can be hard. Feathr offers over 1,300 artisan wallpapers and now Style Guru provides a ground-breaking way for customers to find their ideal match.

Using a fun interface, users are guided through a short selection of psychographically tested questions that establish their design preferences. Proprietary AI algorithms cross-reference the answers against a growing dataset of over twenty thousand data-points before users are provided with their personalized recommendations.

Style Guru is also ready to learn from each user interaction. Style Guru collects anonymized data from every interaction with the recommended wallpapers and is set up to employ machine learning to further improve future recommendations. In a process similar to dating apps, customers are able to swipe right or left on each design that's recommended and can purchase directly from the Style Guru service.

"Our mission is to make it easy and inspiring for people to discover and buy unique artisan wallpapers. Utilising ground-breaking technology is one way we deliver on that mission and we think Style Guru will instantly help our customers find the perfect wallpaper," said Tom Puukko, Founder of Feathr. "By being the first to deploy innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning in our sector, we can elevate our customers' experience and simplify the purchase process for them."

Style Guru is available worldwide for desktop, mobile and tablet users at www.feathr.com.

About Feathr

Nordic interiors start-up Feathr is The Home of Artisan Wallpaper. Feathr provides a marketplace for artists to monetise their artworks as wallpapers, wall murals and fabrics, with a growing collection of 1,300 artworks ready to use. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland since 2015, Feathr has been a constant innovator in the interiors sector: pioneering digital printing, just-in-time production, artificial intelligence services and metaverse experiences. Feathr wallpapers and fabrics are sold worldwide and printed on demand in France, the UK and the Netherlands.

