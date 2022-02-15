Following its £100 million fundraise from Alchemy Partners in 2021, DNA Payments marks its 7th acquisition with the strategic purchase of First Payment Merchant Services (FPMS), a payment solutions provider based in Surrey, UK.

Over the past 10 years, FPMS has become a well-known player in the payments sector, priding itself as the partner of choice for more than 10,000 customers across the UK. It facilitates around 400 million transactions per year for SMEs and larger customers.

The acquisition enables DNA Payments to expand its omnichannel platform to FPMS customers. DNA Payments will also benefit from the in-house, expert team at FPMS, fulfilling its mission: "Pioneering payment solutions, empowering businesses to thrive".

Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: "It's great to have Vicki and the amazing FPMS team as part of DNA Payments' family. We welcome each FPMS customer and look forward to complementing the wonderful service they've received over the years with our excellent product suite. Our explosive organic growth is accompanied by our very selective acquisitions to expand our market share."

Vicki Kelson, MD of FPMS, said: "We're delighted to become a part of the DNA Payments Group. Over the years, we've enjoyed rapid growth and amassed a unique client base and a great team. The future looks very promising; we're looking forward to providing our customers with an extensive range of innovative payment solutions."

Proskauer Rose LLP provided legal transactional support to DNA Payments on the acquisition, with EY providing support on the financial and tax aspects of the transaction.

About First Payment Merchant Services

First Payment Merchant Services, based in Surrey, was founded by Managing Director Vicki Kelson in 2011, providing credit and debit card terminals and Epos business finance to businesses throughout the UK. Vicki saw a gap in the market, putting the quality of service, reduced costs, and customer focus at the forefront of the business model. With clients spanning the Highlands of Scotland, London, and the Channel Islands, FPMS supports clients with its varied professional suite of card payment processing and business finance solutions.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. DNA Payments Group includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It is also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks. DNA Payments currently processes over £900m a month and has over 90k terminals servicing over 60k customers across UK and EU.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the United Kingdom, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005695/en/

Contacts:

If you'd like to receive more information about us and our services, please get in touch with us at:

John Morrison

john.morrison@dnapayments.com