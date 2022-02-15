Sibros Automotive OTA Products Evaluated By UL for ISO 26262 Functional Safety Certification with ASIL-D Rating

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022today announced its ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification for its Deep Updater and Bootloader products, issued by UL , the global safety science leader focusing on safety, quality, sustainability and trust.

Sibros is working to change the automotive industry by making vehicles safer, more efficient and easier to manage with its Over-the-Air (OTA) embedded vehicle software and cloud data management solution, Deep Connected Platform. The two key products within this platform that were certified for ASIL-D include Deep Updater, which manages electronic control unit (ECU) software packages and firmware updates, and Sibros Bootloaders, responsible for downloading and verifying ECU application images and executable commands.

Engineered from the ground up as a comprehensive automotive OTA software management system, Sibros enables original equipment manufacturersregulatory framework, helping automakers also achieve cybersecurity requirements throughout the vehicle software development lifecycle.

"As vehicle complexity continues to grow, more OEMs are relying on software updates to manage safety-critical ECUs. Hence, it is becoming even more important to have an over-the-air update system that meets the highest functional safety standards," stated Jody Nelson, managing director of functional safety in UL's Energy and Industrial Automation group. "We congratulate Sibros for helping advance the role of functional safety in the automotive industry by achieving the ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification for its connected vehicle over-the-air products."

"Sibros' adherence to ISO 26262 ASIL-D means our OEM customers can now deliver remote software updates or upgrades to any component in the vehicle with the same level of safety and trust they get when a dealer tech performs an update in a service bay at a dealership," said Mayank Sikaria, CTO and co-founder at Sibros. "As a functional safety certified professional myself, I am thrilled that Sibros is now among the first companies in the OTA software product space to achieve the ASIL-D certification, which underscores our commitment to putting functional safety at the forefront of everything we do."

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform that delivers full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture-including ICE, Hybrid, EV, and Fuel Cell-while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to realize hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

