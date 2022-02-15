HqO's Rapid Deployment Capabilities Enable Office Owners to Quickly Modernize and Provide Flexible, Experiential Workplaces

Recent Launches Bring Global Workplace Solutions to More than 200 Million Square Feet of Real Estate

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022, the industry-leading workplace experience technology platform that is revolutionizing how people connect with each other and the places they work, has launched 53 new customer properties in the last six months of 2021. With businesses eager to return to the office, landlords rely on HqO's award-winning app for its flexible and turnkey solutions that offer the fastest times to market and the ability to scale across multiple properties.



Properties can go live in just a few weeks, powered by HqO's dedicated and market-leading Product and Customer Success teams. Alongside the ease of use of the HqO platform, each customer receives dedicated and continuous support, from strategy and business metrics analysis, to implementation and adoption, to a long-term tenant engagement strategy that is continually optimized with HqO. Customers in 142 cities across 24 countries trust HqO's reputation to implement and deploy efficiently and thoroughly - and to do so at scale - as evidenced by its over 450 live assets. Nine customers utilize HqO across their entire portfolio of buildings.

Among the 53 most recent properties to launch HqO are Grosvenor's 25 EP in London, Lincoln Property Company's 1101 K St. NW in Washington, D.C., Gecina's 16 rue Capucines in Paris, New City Properties' 725 Ponce in Atlanta, Foxrock Properties' 176 Federal Street in Boston, and The Swig Company's 633 Folsom in San Francisco. This is in addition to the nearly 100 commercial real estate clients HqO services worldwide, including Jamestown, Cadillac Fairview, Columbia Property Trust, Nuveen Real Estate, Hines, Spear Street Capital, Legal & General Investment Management, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Corporate customers include Blackstone, Colliers, Dell, and Finastra.

"Our team is deeply committed to transparent communication and continued engagement with our tenants," said Megan Calabrese, Director of Property Management at Foxrock Properties. "Through our partnership with HqO, we have enhanced these efforts and can now reach a broader audience within our buildings. It has been exciting to see how receptive our tenants have been to the technology and we look forward to launching new integrations that will support our flexible leasing offering in the coming months."

To support its growth and further optimize customer launch times, HqO recently expanded its executive team by bringing on veteran Customer Success leader, Larry Simmons - formerly with Tamr and Acquia - who is well-known and respected throughout the software industry for his approach to customer success and professional services.

"This recent wave of app deployments demonstrates that our customers and strategic partners value our commitment to customer success," said Larry Simmons, Vice President of Client Services and Support at HqO. "It also highlights the industry-leading speed and thoroughness with which we deliver our solution and get our customers up and running."

About HqO

As the leader in workplace experience technology, HqO is revolutionizing how people connect with each other and the places they work - right from the palm of their hands. Composed of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system, the HqO Workplace Experience Platform empowers top employers and commercial property teams to create personalized experiences that engage and delight the people at their properties and inform data-driven decision making. Active in over 200 million square feet and across 24 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to build meaningful relationships with the people in the workplace every day. For more information, visit www.hqo.com.

