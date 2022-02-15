1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is announcing the resignation of Mr. Mark Baynes from its Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Baynes for his valuable contributions over the past three years. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ranson K. Shepherd to its Board of Directors.

For the past decade, leaders in the professional cannabis and hemp industries have relied on Mr. Shepherd's multiple award-winning business strategies. He applies cannabis business modeling and progressive tactics to further advance the industrialization of the industry. As a highly experienced leader, Mr. Shepherd brings enterprise level proficiency in developing and executing strategies for operating and scaling businesses, by providing process and data driven management, planning, and business development solutions. Mr. Shepherd has led several fundraising rounds raising over $100 million in venture capital to finance multiple cannabis companies across the United States. He has also brought to market some of the most valued brands in the industry and is a co-founder of The Qanvus Group, an infrastructure services and outsourced solutions provider focused specifically on the industrialization of cannabis operations. Mr. Shepherd also participates in numerous Native American ventures providing a wide range of services within the cannabis industry, focusing on bringing employment opportunities and in creating a positive impact in needed communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ranson to the Board", said Mr. Paul Rosen, Chairman and CEO of 1933 Industries. "Ranson brings valuable practical experience as an industry professional with a strong reputation as a key player in Las Vegas. With deep roots in cannabis, Ranson is involved with many industry producers at every level, optimizing cultivation and manufacturing with the goal of improving the consumer experience. We are excited to work with Ranson at the board level as we continue to expand our cultivation, drive innovation at our facility and focus on revenue growth."

"Together Everyone Achieves More", said Mr. Shepherd. "TEAM is truly the approach I work to lead by example with every chance. The opportunity to complement and enhance with the 1933 team is something I am excited about in the pursuit to add value and progress within our space."

Mr. Shepherd is a strong advocate of cannabis education through his participation in numerous university internships, where he teaches the business of cannabis from seed to sale, with a focus on compliance, regulation, and enforcement. He is also an active supporter of many local organizations and projects in Las Vegas, including the Cure 4 Kids Cancer Foundation, as well as in his home state of Hawaii, where he is a board member of Abilities Unlimited Hawaii, a non-profit organization for workforce opportunities in the special needs space.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. Day One is the Company's national CBD-infused beverage brand. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused), and subject to the closing of the proposed transaction, 100% of Day One Beverages Inc.

