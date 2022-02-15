Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Reports 12 Metres Grading 2.91 G/T Aueq; Including 4.5 Metres Grading 7.05 G/T Aueq At La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from trenching and a project update at its La Tigra project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. Trench intercepts are located northwest of the previous announced trenches (see News Release dated Nov. 16, 2021) and are summarized in the table below.
La Tigra Trench Intervals
|Structure
|Trench
From
To
Int (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AuEq g/t
|Zapolito
|LTZ06
9
13.9
4.9
0.46
3
0.49
|El Verde
|LTZ07
3.8
14.8
11.0
1.03
1
1.05
includes
9.8
11.8
2.0
4.13
2
4.15
|El Verde
|LTZ08
4.5
16.5
12.0
2.85
5
2.91
Includes
12
16.5
4.5
6.94
8
7.05
Notes:
- Intervals reported are Trench lengths with true width estimated to be 90% or greater
- Length-weighted averages from uncut assays
- *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au
Gregory K Liller, Sierra Madre's COO states, "I am very pleased to see the continued success of the La Tigra trenching program. These three trenches, together with the previously released trenching results, confirm our view that the Districo del Tigre has significant gold and silver potential."
The trench locations are shown in the following map.