Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Amcomri Entertainment Inc. ("Amcomri Entertainment") is pleased to announced that as part of its ongoing strategy to build in-house production capabilities, it has entered into two new production agreements - with Studio Atlantic to co-finance and produce the period thriller "The Gates", and with Alberta's Polyscope Productions and Alberta Film Projects to finance and produce the Christmas feature, "Home for the Holidays". Both productions will be managed through its subsidiary company, Amcomri Productions.

"The Gates", directed by Stephen Hall and starring Lord of the Rings star John Rhys-Davies alongside Richard Brake, Elena Delia and Michael Yare, commenced shooting in Ireland earlier this month. The completed movie is due for delivery in time for the Marché du Film at Cannes in May 2022.

Amcomri Entertainment's subsidiary company, 101 Films International has been appointed as global sales agent for the project.

Andy Lyon, CEO of 101 Films International, said, "From the moment we were pitched the movie we absolutely loved it. It is incredibly commercial and joins a significant slate of movies we are producing this year. It is also great to be able to support an Irish production given our recent acquisition of Silentpoint and the establishment of Amcomri Productions, our content hub which is also based in Ireland, as we further enhance our global footprint."

"Home for the Holidays", written by Steve Goldsworthy and co-directed by Jason Wan Lim and Kyle Cooper, will commence filming in Calgary, Alberta in mid-February. Amcomri Productions will produce and finance the project with Polyscope, while 101 Films International has also been appointed as the global sales agent for this project.

Andy Lyon, CEO of 101 Films International, said, "Having recently completed the filming of 'Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist' in Calgary at the end of 2021, we were keen to find another project on which to work with our production team in Alberta. "Home for the Holidays" fits the bill and we expect strong sales for this title around the world."

Amcomri Entertainment CEO, Robert Price, commented, "We continue to build a diverse pipeline of productions for 2022 across multiple genres and we are excited to see another two productions come to life. The shooting of "The Gates" and "Home for the Holidays" represents another step in delivering a strong production slate, a key part of our growth strategy for the business."

About Studio Atlantic

Irish film producer Paul Thompstone launched Studio Atlantic in 2021, the latest addition to the international film and television industry's sales and finance sector. Their company's focus is to acquire disruptive content for the global market while simultaneously providing brokerage services for high-concept content.

Mr. Thompstone specialised in production finance having developed a network of funding sources which include private equity solutions for high-concept feature films and television. Atlantic have a number of films set to release between 2021 and 2022 including "The Gates" and Joshua Webber's "Issac", starring RJ Mitte & Dove Cameron.

About Polyscope Productions:

Founded by Jason Wan Lim in 2012 to produce little more than a student film, Polyscope has since grown to provide content directly, amongst others, for Neshama Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment, Crown Media Holdings and Netflix, opening the door to the latter's first set-managed production in the Province of Alberta. Joined first by Kyle Cooper and soon after by Chris Bragg, these three are the Key Partners in Polyscope.

About Alberta Film Projects:

In 2016, Alberta Film Projects joined executive producer and veteran film distributor Scott J. Jones, development executive Norman Siderow, and Calgary-based producer/director Jason Wan Lim in a filmmaking venture at the base of the majestic Canadian Rockies.

About 101 Films International:

101 Films International, a subsidiary of Amcomri Entertainment, is a leading worldwide sales agent and distribution company based in London, England. 101 Films International provides support to independent producers at all stages of the production and sales process.

Please visit www.101filmsinternational.com for more information regarding 101 Films International.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.:

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (AMEN:NEO) (FRANKFURT: 25YO) provides a global distribution capability for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers in addition to its own productions. Exploiting a network of distribution channels around the world, Amcomri's companies deliver a premium, transparent and trustworthy route to market. With decades of experience across all the key media markets, the Amcomri team is fast becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the widest possible audience for their productions. Amcomri's network is built on strong, trustworthy partners. Arranging strong pre-sale partners in the major markets, the teams can often provide the assurance that lenders need in order to provide production finance. Amcomri Entertainment Inc.'s group of companies includes, 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Film Partners, Appreciated Media Global and the documentary, drama and non-fiction series specialist Abacus Media Rights.

Please visit www.amcomrientertainmentinc.com for more information regarding Amcomri Entertainment.

Larry Howard

Chief Financial Officer

Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com

Phone: +353-87-686-8255



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Amcomri Entertainment's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results. Although Amcomri Entertainment believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Amcomri Entertainment does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

